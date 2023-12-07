Vancouver, B.C – TheNewswire – Decemder 7th 2023 – Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (“Solarvest”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:SVS), wish to provide clarity to shareholders regarding the process to elect a new board of directors. On behalf of shareholders a shareholder will apply to the court to request a shareholder meeting to elect a new board of directors as required under the BC Corporation act.

Alex Mackay will not act as interim director under this application and as such has not been appointed interim director as stated in the press release dated Dec 3, 2023.

As stated in the press release dated Dec 3, 2023, the entire board of directors resigned and the shareholders seek to restore the board consisting of 3 members to assure investors that compliance is being adhered to on behalf of the Company.

Updates will be made available to shareholders as we move to seek a court order from a judge to apply for a shareholder meeting so shareholders may vote to appoint a new board of directors.

We seek safe harbor.

For further information contact:

Email:[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations and projections.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.