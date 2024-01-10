Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire — January 10, 2024 – Solid Impact Investments Corp. (TSXV:SOLI.P) (the “Company” or “Solid“), a capital pool company, announces today that the letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement“) dated July 18, 2023 with Allied Critical Metals Corp. (“ACM“) with respect to the proposed “Qualifying Transaction” (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“)) of the Company with ACM (the “Transaction“) has been terminated effective as of December 31, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, the Company shall seek reimbursement of certain expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the Transaction from ACM.

The Company will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

In accordance with Exchange policies, the Company has applied to have its common shares resume trading on the Exchange.

Nether TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Solid’s next Qualifying Transaction (if any), the ability of the Company to obtain reimbursement of expenses incurred by it in connection with the Transaction from ACM and the resumption of trading of Solid’s common shares. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results or performance of Solid may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these statements. Although Solid believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such statements will be correct. Except as required by law, Solid disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein.

