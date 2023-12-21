Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 21, 2023 – Sonoro Energy Ltd. (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SNV) is pleased to provide an update for the drilling of 14-29-32-23 W3 well in Saskatchewan, whereby it has finished the drilling portion of its first Waseca multi-lateral horizontal well with 4 horizontal legs for a total lateral length of approximately 1,600 meters. The Waseca formation was encountered structurally as expected and during the drilling of the four lateral sections, each lateral encountered clean sands with strong oil shows at surface and in abundance on the chip samples recovered.

The first of two slotted liners has been successfully set. A second liner is expected to be run in the next 24 hours demonstrating a new technology to place multiple slotted liners into two separate legs of a multilateral horizontal well. The ability to hang slotted liners into multiple horizontal legs within one well can provide the ability to achieve step rate increases in production rate and recoverable reserves.

Sonoro anticipates the rig release of this horizontal well on December 22, 2023 and has initiated the planning for completing, procuring, and equipping this horizontal well. It is anticipated that with the holidays and lead time for equipment and a completion rig, the well will be brought on production in the second half of January with oil sales to occur shortly thereafter.

Sonoro is simultaneously in the process of planning to drill it’s next multilateral horizontal well with the inclusion of multiple lined horizontal and lined sections into its design plan.

Sonoro’s CEO Richard Wadsworth comments, “We are very pleased with the results of Sonoro’s first multi-lateral horizontal well and our ability to achieve this milestone along with the strong oil shows seen in each lateral. We are enthusiastic to have this well placed on production to see an expected higher well productivity resulting from this reservoir, multilateral well strategy and technology.”

The Company will provide a full update of the well results subsequent to rig release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expects,” “estimates,” “seeks” and similar expressions. In particular, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the opportunities discussed.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, inability to retain drilling rigs and other services, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, changes in legislation including but not limited to income tax, environmental laws and regulatory matters, the effectiveness of the technology to be employed by the Company, the Company’s ability to spud each well in accordance with the Farmin Agreement and its ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Sonoro’s operations or financial results are included in Sonoro’s reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Sonoro. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Sonoro does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information to participate in future financing, please contact the company at:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

of Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Dean Callaway, CFO and Director

[email protected]

+1.403.262.3252

This press release is not to be disseminated in the United States

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.