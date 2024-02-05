Reading Time: 3 minutes

February 5, 2024 – TheNewswire — Calgary, Alberta – Sonoro Energy Ltd. (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SNV) hereby provides an update on the recently completed initialized production of the 14-29-32-23 W3 well in the WCSB. Since commencement of production, the well has exhibited CHOPs, Cold Heavy Oil Production with sand, producing foamy oil with greater than 10% sand cuts and high initial gas pressures. The oil density was tested as 10.33 API and viscosity at 30C of 12,596 which further confirms a positive window for oil sand production and wormhole creation from the slotted liners. Upon completing the well in January, Saskatchewan encountered extreme cold weather conditions (reaching -55c at the wellsite) which created a back log of flushby’s and coil services work that the well required to manage sand production. On several occasions the issue was rectified but without quick response services this eventually resulted in an expected blown drain and the well requiring a service rig. Sonoro’s expectation for optimal productivity of this well remains unchanged once the sand cuts reduce, wormholes have been created and the well has cleaned up.

The Company has ordered a service rig for required clean-up operations. This operation has been slightly delayed due to the backup of rig availability as a result of warm weather that created short-term road bans/closures in Saskatchewan. Sonoro expects that the well will be serviced and placed back on production within the next week. In addition, Sonoro is making additional improvements with a recycle injection string to ensure continuous flow and velocity to produce oil and sand to surface in an optimum manner.

Sonoro will continue to evaluate this well as it is produced and make design changes to the next multi-lateral well to further optimize the drilling and completion of the next well. A Joint Technical Committee has been formed with the Farmor to commence planning and for the coordinated exploitation of the Farm-In land base for the next multi-lateral lined horizontal well.

In matters regarding our previously stated evaluation of opportunities in in the Middle East and North Africa region, the Company has continued meetings in the region and are in discussions with various parties to advance these select opportunities with no guarantees that these will or will not be concluded.

