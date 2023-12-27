Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 27, 2023 – Sonoro Energy Ltd. (“Sonoro” or the “Company“) (TSXV:SNV) is pleased to announce that it has rig released the 14-29-32-23 W3 well, and successfully installed liners into two of the four lateral sections of the horizontal well as planned and under budget. Sonoro’s strategy for the installation of slotted liners into multiple horizontal legs is one of the first of these types for primary heavy oil multilateral horizontal wells in the Lloydminster/Southwest Saskatchewan region. The liner design allows for Cold Heavy Oil Production with Sand (“CHOPS”) type exploitation, allowing for enhanced primary production of this Waseca reservoir as compared to a single lined heavy oil horizontal well.

Preliminary strip log and sample reports indicate that the Waseca sand encountered in the lateral sections of the 14-29 well were very good with intergranular porosity sandstone exhibiting strong petroliferous odor and abundant oil staining, along with heavily concentrated oil cut drilling fluid recovered at surface. While drilling the lateral sections, Sonoro deployed the use of gamma ray and induction logging while drilling to ensure that the horizontal well is situated in the upper most section of the Waseca zone and which has been confirmed based on offset logs that indicate over 15 meters of productive Waseca oil bearing sand.

Sonoro also announces that this innovative multilateral horizontal well technology utilized in the 14-29 well was developed in collaboration with Modern Wellbore Solutions, and grants Sonoro further priority access. This strategic advancement of technology has now been proven to enable the installation of slotted liners at multiple junction points within a single well, allowing for unparalleled access to multiple reservoir sections from one vertical well bore. This capability surpasses traditional single-leg horizontal drilling methods, which limit to hanging just one slotted liner per well. By leveraging this technology, Sonoro expects enhanced production rates and recoverable reserves, cost savings, and a reduction in our carbon footprint. The technology will provide Sonoro with a competitive advantage in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and internationally in the Middle East and North Africa region where we are evaluating opportunities.

Sonoro has finalized the design of the 14-29 surface lease facilities and downhole equipment, confirmed delivery of all long lead items and anticipates first production from the well in the second half of January. In conjunction with initial oil sales, Sonoro is working with third-party marketing firms to obtain optimal pricing for the produced products.

