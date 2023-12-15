Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 15, 2023 – Sonoro Energy Ltd. (“Sonoro” or the “Company“) (TSXV:SNV) is pleased to announce that the 14-29-32-23 well has been drilled to the intermediate casing point. The well has been drilled 2 meters into the Waseca formation which was encountered structurally as expected with abundant oil returns seen over the shaker. Clean Waseca Sandstone chip samples were recovered having a strong fluorescence and oil staining.

Sonoro is now in the process of cementing the intermediate casing after which the first of four horizontal legs will be drilled into the Waseca sand, drilling to date has been safely conducted on budget and within the timeframe scheduled.

While these preliminary indications are positive, the results to date can not be relied upon for determining if the drilling results are determined as successful for economically viable production of this well.

The Company will make further announcements as appropriate.

Richard Wadsworth, CEO, commented: “Encountering the Waseca sand as expected confirms our 3D seismic interpretation and increases our confidence in the success of extending the laterals into the structural high of the formation.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expects,” “estimates,” “seeks” and similar expressions. In particular, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the opportunities discussed.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, inability to retain drilling rigs and other services, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, changes in legislation including but not limited to income tax, environmental laws and regulatory matters, the effectiveness of the technology to be employed by the Company, the Company’s ability to spud each well in accordance with the Farmin Agreement and its ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Sonoro’s operations or financial results are included in Sonoro’s reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Sonoro. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Sonoro does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

