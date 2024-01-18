Reading Time: 4 minutes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire — January 18th, 2024–SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (the “Company”) (CSE:SRS) (OCT:SRSLF) is pleased to announce that it has received analytical results from the fall geochemical sampling program carried out at the Wing Pond Property. In total 274 soil samples were collected across the Property in an approximate 400m x 400m spaced grid. In addition, 27 grab samples were collected over the course of the program.

The geochemical sampling program produced 6 samples above the 98th percentile for gold (>16.54 ppb Au) and 6 samples above the 98th percentile for arsenic (>106.32 ppm As) with the highest samples returning 254ppb Au and 2700ppm As respectively. These results are displayed in Figure 1 & 2.



Figure 1: Soil geochemical results gold (Au ppb)



Figure 2: Soil geochemical results (As ppm)

The anomalies in some cases are expressed as single point anomalies but there are several coincident areas with anomalous gold and arsenic values. The highlighted area in Figure 1 & 2 represents a high priority area for follow up in the next field program on the Property due to the association of gold and arsenic at known gold occurrences along the Wing Pond Shear Zone.

Grab samples were collected in narrowly focused areas and returned results of no significant values. No grab samples were collected in the anomalous areas defined by the geochemical sampling program.

All samples were analyzed by SGS Canada Inc. Samples were prepared at the SGS Grand Falls, NL site and analysis was performed at the SGS Burnaby, BC site. Samples were analyzed using a 2 Acid Leach (HCL/HNO3) with ICP-MS finish (GE_ARM3V25). SGS Canada Inc accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards.

The Company will continue analysis of the field data collected which will be integrated with historical data sets to determine the next phase of follow-up work on the Property.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry Clark, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit in including the Wing Pond, Tom Joe, Silver Mountain, Jacksons Arm, and Taylor’s Pond gold projects, the PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

For more information, visit https://sorrentoresources.ca/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brayden Sutton

President and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

604-290-6152

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the anticipated results of the prospecting program at the Peg Property are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Property and its mineralization potential, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Property and the timing of results. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of the management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

