Source Energy Services Announces Upcoming Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting Dates

Tickers: XTSE:SHLE, PINX:SCEYF, XOTC:SCEYF

Tags: #Oil&Gas

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – April 7, 2020 (TSX:SHLE)

EARNINGS RELEASE

Source Energy Services Ltd. (“Source”) is pleased to announce that its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2020, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on May 7, 2020. A conference call has been scheduled for 7:30 am (Calgary time) on Friday, May 8, 2020. Interested analysts, investors and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the call. Once you are registered, a dial-in number and passcode will be provided to you via email. The link to register for the call is on the Upcoming Events page of our website and as follows:

Source Energy Services Q1 2020 Results Call Registration

The call will be recorded and available for playback approximately 2 hours after the meeting end time, until June 8, 2020, using the following dial-in:

Playback Number Passcode Toll-Free: 1-800-319-6413 4302

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source also wishes to announce that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) via conference call and at our head offices located at 500, 438 – 11th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 0Y4. Proxyholders may attend and vote in person; however, due to the unprecedented public health impact of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxies well in advance of the deadline indicated on their proxy or voting instruction form and attend via conference call to hear Source’s presentation and engage with management. Shareholder engagement is extremely important to Source and all shareholders will have equal opportunity to ask questions. The AGM call dial-in details are:

Dial-In Numbers

Toll-Free: 1-800-319-4610

International: 1-604-638-5340

The call will be recorded and available for playback approximately 2 hours after the meeting end time, until June 8, 2020, using the following dial-in:

Playback Number Passcode Toll-Free: 1-800-319-6413 4291

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source is a logistics company that focuses on the supply and distribution of high quality Northern White frac sand. Source provides its customers with a full end-to-end solution supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its “last mile” logistics capabilities. In addition to its industry leading frac sand transload terminal network and in-basin frac sand storage capabilities, Source also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials that aren’t produced by Source. Source has also developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source’s full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics capabilities to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of their requirements for frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the wellsite.

Media Inquiries:

Meghan Somers

Communications Advisor

(403) 262-1312 (ext. 295)

[email protected]

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Brad Thomson

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 262-1312 (ext. 225)

[email protected]

