Spectra Systems Corporation CEO Nabil Lawandy joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced a significant acquisition that strengthens its position in the authentication technology sector. The company has added Cartor Holdings Limited to its portfolio in a deal worth $10.5 million.

This strategic acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Spectra Systems’ profit margins, particularly in the production of polymer substrates. By integrating Cartor Holdings into the company, Spectra Systems aims to enhance its competitive position in the market, further solidifying its status as a key player in the authentication technology industry.

Spectra Systems has been working closely with Cartor for the past two years to develop high-quality conventional and machine-readable polymer substrates. These substrates are essential for various applications, including printing banknotes and security documents for central banks.

The acquisition of Cartor Holdings aligns with Spectra Systems’ goal of streamlining its production supply chain and delivering top-notch solutions to its clients. This strategic move demonstrates Spectra Systems’ commitment to innovation and growth in the authentication technology sector, ultimately benefiting its customers and shareholders alike.

