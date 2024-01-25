Reading Time: 3 minutes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – (NewMediaWire) – January 25, 2024 – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, and Pulpoloco, single-serve Sangria in the innovative CartoCan package, will now be available in 200 Save Mart Stores located in Central and Northern California.

Save Mart has provided planogram positions for 4 varietals of Copa di Vino wine and all 3 varietals of Pulpoloco Sangria. Copa Di Vino is a leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Famously launched with multiple appearances on the hit television series, Shark Tank, the brand is now widely recognized for premium wines without the need for bottles, corkscrews, or glass. Pulpoloco Sangria is created in Madrid, Spain and imported to the US in its ecofriendly paper can known as the CartoCan.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Authorizations with preplanned shelf placements like this one, with a great chain like Save Mart, are part of a strong start to 2024. This, as most retail account wins, comes as the result of the hard work the team has done in building an expansive distribution network for our brands.”

Bill Meissner, Splash President and CMO, added, “Reaching more shoppers in single serve wine and Sangria in our innovative packaging is proving to be a growth driver for us at retail. With several major chain wins last year and more to come early this year we’ll see a strong performance from both brands.”

Splash began shipping to its distributors that cover the Save Mart chain in January 2024. On-shelf availability will begin in February.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

