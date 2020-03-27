SponsorsOne Operational Update

Tickers: XCNQ:SPO, PINX:SPONF

Waterloo, Ontario – TheNewswire – March 27, 2020, SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (CNSX:SPO.CN) (Frankfurt: 5SO), (OTC:SPONF) the Company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of influencers that buy and support the brands they love, provides an operational update.

“Our work with external brands over the years has led us to evolve our strategy. Our platform gives us the competitive advantage to rapidly build a brand and launch it in the market,” states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. “With that in mind, our focus is shifting to creating and building brands in-house with a focus on the Beverage and CBD market.”

SponsorsOne has combined it’s advanced digital marketing platform (SponsorCoin) with a distribution platform of over 100,000 retailers. SponsorsOne Media creates the brand, the marketing strategies, and develops engaging content delivered over social media. Brands can be conceived, built, and launched rapidly as new market opportunities emerge, giving SPO first-mover advantage in any category.

With the refined focus, SPO is getting ready to make its move into the craft alcohol marketplace and well as the functional water market. Our distribution platform is growing as we add distributors, wholesalers, and retailers to provide coverage across North America. The current retail reach through this network is over 100,000 retail locations and demand for craft alcohol and functional water is growing rapidly.

We have enhanced the SponsorCoin platform to handle cash commission payments for sales to influencers. This includes direct-to-consumer sales and tracking influencers leading to a retail sale in one of the many physical store locations. This functionality will be rolled out later this year. Mobile app development is still underway, making accessibility for influencers to create authentic content and monitor engagement through many network layers. The SponsorCoin pays for content creation and engagement and pays cash commission for sales.

