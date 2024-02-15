Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – February 15, 2024 – SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSRM). SSR is a mining company with operations in the United States, Türkiye, Canada and Argentina.

On February 13, 2024, SSR issued a press release “announc[ing] a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result.”

Following this news, SSR’s stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 53.70%, to close at $4.50 per share on February 13, 2024.

On February 14, SSR issued a press release providing an update regarding the incident at the Çöpler mine stating that “[a]t present, we can confirm nine individuals are unaccounted for at site” and that “[a]ll operations at the mine remain suspended.” Further, the Company stated that “[e]mergency response teams are actively focused on search and rescue efforts as we work to locate the unaccounted for employees” and that “[o]ver four-hundred personnel from the Türkiye national disaster relief agency are on scene to assist in the rescue efforts.”

