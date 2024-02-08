Reading Time: < 1 minute

Standard Uranium CEO President Sean Hillacre joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announce the acquisition of 3 new 100% owned uranium exploration properties in the Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan.

These newly acquired properties are Cable Bay Southwest, Ox Lake, and Brown Lake, bringing the total number of projects owned by Standard Uranium to ten, covering over 196,300 acres within the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin.

The company believes that these newly acquired projects have strong potential for the discovery of high-grade basement-hosted and unconformity-related uranium mineralization. Standard Uranium is open to exploring option deals for these non-core projects as part of its strategic approach to increase its landholdings in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

This acquisition further strengthens Standard Uranium’s position in the uranium exploration sector, aligning with its commitment to expanding its presence in a region known for its significant uranium resources.

