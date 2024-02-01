Reading Time: 5 minutes

February 1, 2024 – TheNewswire – Huntsville, Ontario – Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$500,000 from the sale of up to 3,500,000 units of the Company at $0.05 per unit (the “Unit Offering”) as well as the sale a minimum of 6,000,000 and maximum of 6,500,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 per common share (the “Common Shares Offering”, and together with the Unit Offering, the “Private Placement”).

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be used to further exploration on the Company’s properties and for working capital purposes. The minimum amount, plus the proceeds from the Unit Offering, will provide sufficient funds for the Company to meet its business objectives and liquidity requirements for a period of 12 months.

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Offering, each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant a “Warrant”).‎ Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a ‎‎“Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.085 at any time on or before that date which is 12 months after the ‎closing date of the Unit Offering.‎ All securities to be issued under the Unit Offering will be subject to a ‎restricted period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing of ‎the Offering as defined in Subsection 2.5(2) of Multilateral Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities and in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National ‎Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the common shares sold under the Common Share Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer ‎financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The ‎common shares of the Company issuable under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be ‎immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers ‎resident in Canada.

There is an offering document related to the Common Shares Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s ‎profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.steadright.ca. Prospective ‎investors under the Common Shares Offering should read this offering document before making an investment decision.‎ ‎The Company may pay a finder warrant entitling the finder to acquire one common ‎Share at a price of $‎0.085 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. No cash ‎compensation will be issued. ‎

The sale of common shares pursuant to the Common Share Offering and units pursuant to the Unit Offering, and the underlying Unit Shares and Warrant Shares issuable thereby, may result in the issuance of more than 100% of the current number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has approved the Company’s reliance on an exemption from the shareholder approval requirements in Section 4.6(2) of CSE Policy 4 – Corporate Governance, Security Holder Approvals and Miscellaneous Provisions on the basis that Steadright requires immediately funds to be utilized for working capital and to meet upcoming mining exploration commitments. Accordingly, the Company will not hold a vote of its shareholders to approve the sale of securities pursuant to the terms of the Private Placement. Steadright has obtained CSE price protection for the securities issued under the Private Placement. The CSE has allowed insiders participation without obtaining security holder approval for u to 10% of the Private Placements. The independent directors of the Company have determined that completion of the Private Placement is in the best interests of the Company, and that it is not feasible to obtain securityholder approval in a timely manner given the Company’s circumstances.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

