Reading Time: 2 minutes









April 18, 2023 – TheNewswire – SunHydrogen (OTC: HYSR), a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy, has achieved a major photovoltage milestone, making its technology one of the most cost-effective ways to produce green hydrogen.

The SunHydrogen panel is currently the only self-contained nanoparticle-based hydrogen generation device of its kind that utilizes the sun’s energy to split water molecules into high-purity green hydrogen and oxygen.

The company’s single-junction semiconductor units can now generate an open circuit photovoltage of over 0.9 volts, and when combined as two junctions, they can reliably generate over 1.8 volts. Additionally, with a single junction, they have attained photocurrent densities as high as 13.2 milliamps per square centimeter per substrate.

SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young stated: “Our recent success is further confirmation that we are on the right track toward achieving our overarching goal of delivering the most affordable green hydrogen solution.”

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen. The Company’s patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen.

Shares of SunHydrogen trade on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol HYSR. For more information visit www.greenstocknews.com

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/sunhydrogen-hysr-announces-major-milestone-to-create-an-affordable-green-hydrogen-solution

Disclaimer

This content is not financial advice and is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content and other materials including web content are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or materials that it publishes electronically.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.