Syntara Ltd (ASX:SNT) CEO Gary Phillips joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to share insights on the company’s expansion of its lead drug, SNT-5505, into new medical indications, including a promising Phase 2 study targeting myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Phillips highlighted the significance of SNT-5505 in addressing MDS, a complex condition, underscoring the drug’s potential impact on patient care.

The company is collaborating with several partners in a strategic move that fosters local partnerships to advance the research.

From a commercial standpoint, this development represents a pivotal advancement for Syntara, as it embarks on its fourth concurrent Phase 2 study, balancing the demands of cash flow and timelines effectively.

Looking ahead, Phillips hinted at an ambitious roadmap for Syntara, signalling a period of intense activity and innovation as the company continues to explore the therapeutic potential of SNT-5505 and its impact on treating challenging medical conditions.

“The grant from the MRFF and the support of University of Newcastle and the ALLG enables us to expand the haematology indications for SNT-5505 beyond the current international myelofibrosis study and into another area of high unmet need and commercial value, Phillips said.

“The possibility of seeing safety and efficacy data in this additional indication in the same time frame as the other phase 2 studies in MF, neurodegenerative disease and burn scars is a win for the company and its shareholders and will generate significant interest in SNT-5505 amongst companies with a focus on haematology.”

