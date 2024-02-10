Reading Time: < 1 minute

James Gregory, the CEO of System1 Group Plc joins Steve Darling from Proactive to provide insights into the company’s unique approach to advertising. System1 Group aims to assist the world’s largest advertisers in making data-driven creative decisions that lead to impactful business outcomes.

The company leverages proprietary technology developed over two decades, allowing it to predict how emotions in advertising contribute to long-term market share growth.

One standout feature of the company’s approach is its ability to test ads and ideas within 24 hours, contributing to the creation of a massive global database of over 100,000 ads for benchmarking purposes.

Gregory also highlighted the company’s recent successes, including the addition of over 200 new customers in 2023, establishing partnerships with renowned brands like Pfizer, Tesco, Toyota, EasyJet, and others.

Gregory emphasized the growing need for marketing teams to demonstrate commercial returns, highlighting a significant opportunity for increased pre-testing spending. Looking ahead to 2024, System1 Group is focused on growth within the $20 billion US dollar market, particularly in the United States. This growth plan is supported by substantial investments in branding, sales capabilities, and marketing efforts.

As advertising budgets face increased scrutiny, System1 Group’s unique approach provides valuable data and insights to maximize return on investment (ROI). This positions the company as a key player in the evolving advertising landscape, where data-driven decision-making is essential for advertisers looking to achieve impactful results and demonstrate the commercial effectiveness of their campaigns.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]