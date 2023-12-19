TalkMarkets.com announces a company spotlight series featuring SaverOne (NASDAQ: SVRE), a US-listed early-stage driving technology company, whose goal is to make roads safer for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike, via a cellular network-based technological solution for reducing road accidents.

The article is titled, “SaverOne – A Publicly Traded Tech Startup with Highly Positively Skewed Risk-Reward Ratio.”

Key Highlights include:

Highly skewed risk-reward ratio: The company’s market cap is around $5 million, so the risk-reward is highly skewed: it is the full share price to the downside or many multiples of that to the upside, should they ultimately succeed.

Company product has been gaining traction: the company has revenues- up 4X year-over-year at $400k in H1 2023, albeit not yet profitable, with 3,000 customer installations as of August 2023 – up 70% in 5 months. Until the end of 2022, the product was only being sold in Israel. In 2023, SaverOne started selling throughout the world, and has started gaining solid traction in Europe and has begun trials in the US.

A solution to significant global problem: has over 20 patents for its solution to prevent a driver- and only the driver- from being distracted by their cellphone while driving. Just in the US, crashes where the driver was identified as being distracted resulted in over 10,000 fatalities, 1.3 million injuries, costing $100 billion in economic losses, and were 29% of all crash costs in the US in 2019.

Read the full article here.

