Frontier IP Group PLC (AIM:FIPP, OTC:FGPPF) portfolio company The Vaccine Group (TVG) CEO Jeremy Salt speaks to Proactive after announcing that TVG has established an advisory board comprised of what the company describes as three high-ranking veterinary experts with strong business experience and connections.

Salt explains that the board has been established to “help us scale up our novel herpes virus-based vaccine platform technology, which is the basis of our company.” He also reveals more about the wider partnering and commercialisation drive.

The following information regarding the members of the advisory board has been provide by TVG. Christophe Barnier-Quer. Christophe works for Merck Life Science in its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations branch. He has a PhD in pharmaceutical science from Leiden University, an MBA from HEC Paris and 15 years’ experience in vaccine R&D, including as R&D director for GALVmed.

Johan Dreesen. A doctor in veterinary medicine, Johann runs an animal health consultancy with a focus on start-ups, animal health pharmaceuticals and non-government organisations. He is a member of the Advisory Council to Kela Pharma and sits on the GALVmed board. He received his doctorate from Ghent University and worked in veterinary practice before leading businesses within Pfizer Animal Health and Zoetis.

Vaughn Kubiak. Vaughn has more than 40 years’ experience in global animal health in a wide range of senior technical and managerial roles in major companies across R&D, quality assurance and quality control, regulatory affairs, product management and commercial operations. Before retirement in 2019, he spent 17 years at Zoetis. Vaughn now works as a consultant and sits on several technical advisory boards. He has a Master of Science degree in microbiology from Emory University and is involved in the Scientific Committee of the International Alliance for Biological Standardisation.

