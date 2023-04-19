Reading Time: 2 minutes

TheNewswire.com, has fully integrated GPT4 into its systems network, becoming the first and only Tier One Newswire to do so. This integration allows for instant and accurate translation of English to Quebecois French while simultaneously creating and placing client Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn headlines.

Groundbreaking

With this new integration, issuers are exposed to over 7.5 million Canadian Francophones and millions of Millennials, a previously untapped audience that the majority of public companies have been ignoring. Tier One newswires are those approved by Canadian and US regulators as issuers of press releases for publicly-traded companies and governments. TheNewswire.com has always been a technological leader in the industry and was the first to deploy streaming video within news releases a decade ago.

According to CEO Pat Beechinor, these latest milestones provide massive new investment audiences for publicly traded companies. Traditionally, most public companies mismanage or simply ignore their social media platforms, with only 40 percent used properly. However, using AI in conjunction with TheNewswire.com’s own editorial staff, clients can create and post headlines for issues at the same time as issuing their press release. This is an instant process, making it a powerful tool for businesses in the modern age where social media usage is imperative for success.

In 2023, social media usage is critical for the success of public companies. 37% of Millennials use social media for investment research, and if they recognize that a company is not using social media platforms, they will shun them. Quebec French is the second immediate offering, and TheNewswire.com utilizes the latest in UTF8 to ensure accurate translation. TNW’s eastern Canadian manager, Dominic Gray, oversees language integration at TNW, and he was stunned with the accuracy of the AI.

For the time being, TheNewswire.com is offering free French translation and social media headline creation and has yet to determine a price for these new services. However, rates are expected to be reasonable.

TheNewswire.com is already the most affordable press release distribution service in North America, foregoing nonsensical “per word” billing and offering full North American distribution for $250 CDN versus the standard $800+ USD rate charged by its peers, Cision, Businesswire, and Accesswire.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.