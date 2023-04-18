Reading Time: 2 minutes

Issuers Access Millions of New Investors

Calgary-based TheNewswire.com has integrated the latest version of GPT4 directly into its network, allowing for real-time translation of English to Quebecois French and instant creation and posting of client headlines on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. This technology is unprecedented within the newswire industry, and exposes Issuers to over 7.5 million Canadian Francophones and millions of millennials who have been largely ignored by public companies.

Quebec is a mining-friendly province and if Issuers speak to those potential investors in their own language, they will listen.

As a Tier One Newswire approved by Canadian and US regulators, TheNewswire.com has always been at the forefront of technology. The company was the first to deploy streaming video in news releases ten years ago, and has been managed by real-world working journalists who have integrated technology seamlessly to stay ahead of their larger competitors.

The CEO of TheNewswire.com, Pat Beechinor, said that these latest milestones provide massive new investment audiences for publicly traded companies. He also noted that using AI in conjunction with the editorial staff can create and post headlines for issues at the same time the press release is issued.

Social media usage in 2023 is imperative to success for public companies today, with 37% of millennials using social media for investment research. TheNewswire.com’s AI-powered technology can create and post headlines for clients’ press releases on social media platforms instantly.

TheNewswire.com’s French translation service is also available immediately, using the latest in UTF8 specifically designed to translate to Quebecois French. TNW’s eastern Canadian manager, Dominic Gray, who was born and raised in Quebec, oversees the language integration at TNW and is impressed with the accuracy of the AI.

For the moment, TheNewswire.com is offering free French translation and social media headline creation services. The company has yet to determine a price for these services, but rates are expected to be reasonable. TheNewswire.com is already the most affordable press release distribution service in North America, with full North American distribution available for $250 CDN, compared to the standard $800+ USD rate charged by its competitors.

Overall, TheNewswire.com’s integration of GPT4 into its systems network provides unparalleled benefits to public companies, allowing them to reach a new audience of Canadian Francophones and millennials while also staying current with social media trends. For details, contact TheNewswire at 1-877-456-6241 or email media@thenewswire.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.