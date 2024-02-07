Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thumzup Media CEO Robert Steele recently joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company’s exciting developments and unique approach to digital advertising.

Thumzup Media has launched the Thumzup mobile app, which allows advertisers to leverage user-generated content from customers and fans by compensating them for becoming social media advocates for their favorite brands.

Steele reveals that the company has experienced remarkable growth, with a 10x increase in users and a 6x rise in advertisers over the past year.

Thumzup’s innovative approach aims to revolutionize digital advertising by democratizing brand promotion, enabling any business to reward individuals for posting about them on their personal social media accounts.

Steele emphasized the company’s Instagram-first strategy, taking advantage of the platform’s vast user base of 3 billion people and substantial ad revenue, which is six times greater than that of TikTok. Thumzup targets a broad demographic, envisioning participation from anyone aged 18 and above in this new form of advertising.

Looking ahead to 2024, Thumzup Media Corp, traded under the symbol TZUP, is in the midst of a unique equity crowdfunding campaign. The funds raised will support Thumzup’s plan to uplift its listing to a senior exchange, potentially NASDAQ or NYSE, facilitating a national expansion to 20 cities and integration with platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

Exciting times await Thumzup Media Corp as it strives to redefine social media advertising and empower individuals to advocate for the brands they love while earning rewards.

