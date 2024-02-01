Reading Time: 3 minutes

(NewMediaWire) – February 01, 2024 – Dallas — The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service, engaged 17 creators from across the nation showcasing American Heart Month on TikTok LIVE on Thursday, Feb 1, encouraging millions to join the Nation of Lifesavers™ by learning Hands-Only CPR. The Nation of Lifesavers movement intends to double survival rates by 2030 for the more than 350,000 people who suffer cardiac arrests outside of the hospital each year. According to American Heart Association data, 90% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die, in part because they do not receive immediate CPR more than half of the time. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

The livestream, hosted by celebrity health creator @DoctorMike, was simulcast on both the American Heart Association TikTok and TikTok LIVE accounts. Throughout the one-hour broadcast, top content creators with a combined following of more than 125 million across all platforms learned Hands-Only CPR together and competed head-to-head in a friendly interactive CPR gamification that scored contestants using high-tech manikins to measure CPR accuracy. Game participants learned the correct lifesaving compression frequency and CPR depth while encouraging their followers to also learn the lifesaving skill. TikTok creator, @ScottDHenry, took home the title of “Hands-Only CPR Champion” after scoring the most accurate quality compressions and pace needed for successful Hands-Only CPR — which should be performed at 100-120 beats per minute.

“Engaging the next generation of heroes in waiting is a critical component of building a Nation of Lifesavers. Harnessing the passion for equitable health is fundamental if we are to eliminate needless suffering and save more lives from cardiac arrest,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “Working with supporters like TikTok LIVE and leading content creators will ultimately extend the reach of the Nation of Lifesavers while preparing more people from all communities to take action and respond in a cardiac emergency. At the American Heart Association, we know that our future is about improving yours.”

“It’s incredible to have the opportunity to reach a new generation of lifesavers through platforms like TikTok” said Mikhail Varshavski, D.O., also known as “Doctor Mike,” an American Heart Association volunteer medical expert, board certified family medicine physician in New York and health influencer with over 25 million followers. “We know that CPR is a skill kids as young as 9 years old can perform. Our hope is to inspire followers to take action and share this lifesaving skill with family and friends so we can extend the chain of survival in communities everywhere.”

In addition to the creators, cardiac arrest survivor and Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, was also in attendance to kick off the event with TikTok in New York City. Hamlin, who suffered his sudden cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, 2023, is a heart hero who inspired the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers and serves as a national ambassador for the movement.

Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR. Following a cardiac arrest of a teen or an adult, compression-only CPR can be equally effective as traditional CPR in the first few minutes of emergency response. If a teen or adult suddenly collapses, witnesses should immediately call emergency services and begin chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute and a depth of approximately two inches. The Association encourages everyone, regardless of where they live, to take 90 seconds to watch this video and learn how to save a life.

This year marks the 100th birthday of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all. The American Heart Association is the worldwide leader in resuscitation science, education and training, and publishes the official guidelines for CPR. Learn more about the Nation of Lifesavers and find a CPR class at heart.org/nation.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 – our Centennial year – we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X, TikTok or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

