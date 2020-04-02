Tinkerine Studios completes Ventilator Splitter V1 and Education Production Consortium Update

Tickers: PINX:TKSTF, XTSX:TTD

April 2, 2020 – TheNewswire – Tinkerine(TM) Studios Ltd. (TSXV:TTD) (“Tinkerine” or the “Company”) announces the completion of Tinkerine Ventilator Splitter V1 for potential use by medical personnel requiring additional capacity for existing ventilators in extreme emergency situations. Splitter V1 has been designed by Tinkerine staff incorporating Applied Design with input from medical professionals including respiratory therapists in the Greater Vancouver region. Splitter V1 is being presented for feedback and Tinkerine expects to continue agile design thinking to provide a deployable splitter should the COVID-19 situation worsen.

Tinkerine Ventilator Splitter Applied Design Image utilizing Tinkerine Slicing Software



Tinkerine Ventilator Splitter Version 1 3D Printed Prototype



Education Production Consortium (“EPC”) Status

Effective April 1, 2020, more than 100 Tinkerine Ditto-Pro, DittoPro-R, and other 3D printers have joined the EPC. Several education institutions and professionals have joined the EPC to assist in the scale up effort of Tinkerine’s Face Shield production capabilities.

Additional schools and education professionals are encouraged to visit our website to join the EPC.

https://tinkerine.com/ppe

Additional 3D printers contributing to the EPC will further increase production capacity. The potential increased production capacity is currently being finalized with initial focus on the Tinkerine Face Shield, and future focus on other emergency medical products under design. Other medical products being considered for design include goggles, testing swabs, and other supplies that may become limited in supply.

About Tinkerine

Our mission is to provide a foundational understanding about Applied Design driven by 3D printing. Our ecosystem of 3D printing products and educational resources equips future generations with the innovative tools and products to stay ahead in a fast-paced, tech-driven world. Tinkerine enables the curious to convert creative ideas into the tangible and the unimaginable. All Tinkerine 3D printers and education services are designed and manufactured in Canada.

