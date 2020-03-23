Tinkerine Studios in Collaboration with Medical Community produces critically needed 3D Printed Products for COVID-19

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Tickers: PINX:TKSTF, XTSX:TTD

Tags: #Education, #Technology

March 23, 2020 – TheNewswire – Tinkerine(TM) Studios Ltd. (TSXV:TTD) (“Tinkerine” or the “Company”) announces that with extensive input from medical doctors, general practitioners, emergency responders, nurses, and pharmacists, the Company’s Applied Design Staff has initiated the design and 3D printing of the following devices:

1.Face Shield

—Tinkerine now has a working prototype that was printed using its DittoPro 3D printers. The Face Shield will be presented immediately to regional health authorities. Tinkerine’s Face Shield has received strong input from members of the health community to ensure proper fit and protection for users. The face shield is a prototype design;

2.Ventilator 4-way Splitter

—Tinkerine and outside parties are currently designing a 4-way splitter that can be used in emergency situations to provide additional capacity for ventilators. Considerations include cross contamination and a one-way check valve to ensure safety. The 4-way splitter is in early stage and is a prototype design;

3.Medical Use Goggles

—Input from regional health members resulted in recognizing current and future demand for medical goggles for use in hospitals and other medical facilities. Tinkerine is determining needs based on input from medical professionals and will initiate design ASAP.

Tinkerine is also reaching out to its community of teachers and educational professionals to utilize their school districts and post-secondary institutions’ Tinkerine 3D printers. Tinkerine products are in use in 45% of all school districts in its home province of British Columbia. The Company is getting assistance from its Education Advisory Board and Teacher User Group, to create a collaborative pool of 3D Printers to produce greater volumes of medical products and supplies that are in scarce supply. Through this collaboration Tinkerine is working to deploy between 500-1000 additional 3D printers in order to address the COVID-19 healthcare crisis. In the meantime, Tinkerine has initiated discussions with National Resource Council Canada about additional expansion opportunities.

The Tinkerine team wants to thank all of the participating healthcare professionals for their assistance and would like to encourage additional members of the medical community to contact our offices about critical products that may be produced using 3D printers. We also want to express our appreciation to all medical and emergency staff for their tireless and selfless efforts to keep us all safe and healthy.



Click Image To View Full Size

About Tinkerine

Our mission is to provide a foundational understanding about Applied Design driven by 3D printing. Our ecosystem of 3D printing products and educational resources equips future generations with the innovative tools and products to stay ahead in a fast-paced, tech-driven world. Tinkerine enables the curious to convert creative ideas into the tangible and the unimaginable. All Tinkerine 3D printers and education services are designed and manufactured in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403 617 7609

E: [email protected]

Eugene Suyu

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations as to the acceptance of products designed and created by the Tinkerine Applied Design staff and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.