Tinkerine Studios Manufacturing Facility receives Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License

Tickers: PINX:TKSTF, XTSX:TTD

Tags: #Education, #Technology

April 6, 2020 – TheNewswire – Tinkerine(TM) Studios Ltd. (TSXV:TTD) (“Tinkerine” or the “Company”) announces that Health Canada has approved the Company’s manufacturing facility to manufacture Class 1 medical products that includes the Tinkerine face shield medical device. The receipt of the Medical Device Establishment License allows for the use of Tinkerine Class 1 medical devices in additional locations including hospitals and other medical centers.

Eugene Suyu, Chief Executive Officer states; “We are extremely pleased that our manufacturing facility has received Health Canada licensing and look forward to increasing our production as we add members to our Education Production Consortium and the Manufacturing Production Consortium with companies in Greater Vancouver municipalities. Tinkerine’s ability to use Applied Design to solve real world problems in real time is just the start of our Production of Things 2.0 initiative. Our success in delivering solutions owes a great amount of thanks and gratitude to members of the health care community and education professionals.”

Tinkerine continues to evaluate additional medical products and devices using our Applied Design expertise. Education and health care members are encouraged to visit our website for additional information on products and for joining our initiatives.

https://tinkerine.com/covid19

About Tinkerine

Our mission is to provide a foundational understanding about Applied Design driven by 3D printing. Our ecosystem of 3D printing products and educational resources equips future generations with the innovative tools and products to stay ahead in a fast-paced, tech-driven world. Tinkerine enables the curious to convert creative ideas into the tangible and the unimaginable. All Tinkerine 3D printers and education services are designed and manufactured in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403 617 7609

E: [email protected]

Eugene Suyu

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations as to the acceptance of products designed and created by the Tinkerine Applied Design staff and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.