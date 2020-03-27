Tinkerine Studios receives initial orders for 3D Printed Products for COVID-19 and Optimizes Production Time

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

March 27, 2020 – TheNewswire – Tinkerine(TM) Studios Ltd. (TSXV:TTD) (“Tinkerine” or the “Company”) announces the receipt of initial orders of Tinkerine’s Face Shield. As of official production and launch the Company received interest of 4500+ Face Shield inquires over 24 hours. Production for these initial orders has commenced and delivery is expected immediately. Additional orders are incoming on an hourly basis. Management also announces that the production time for the 3D printed components have been reduced from approximately 60 minutes to under 17 minutes.

As of March 26 2020, without the Education Production Consortium (“EPC”), the production capacity is estimated at 1000 face shields per day. The EPC process is being streamlined to ensure de-centralized production of medical equipment is delivered to the Tinkerine manufacturing facility for sterilization and assembly prior to delivery to healthcare professionals and facilities.

Tinkerine is currently exploring Medical Device class 1 certification on the face shield Version 9.

The Tinkerine team wants to thank all the participating healthcare professionals for their assistance and would like to encourage additional members of the medical community to contact our offices about critical products that may be produced using 3D printers. We also want to express our appreciation to all medical and emergency staff for their tireless and selfless efforts to keep us all safe and healthy.

These Company also announces that it has granted 5,470,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.125 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant, and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Tinkerine

Our mission is to provide a foundational understanding about Applied Design driven by 3D printing. Our ecosystem of 3D printing products and educational resources equips future generations with the innovative tools and products to stay ahead in a fast-paced, tech-driven world. Tinkerine enables the curious to convert creative ideas into the tangible and the unimaginable. All Tinkerine 3D printers and education services are designed and manufactured in Canada.

