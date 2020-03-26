Tinkerine Studios secures Materials for 3D Printed Products for COVID-19, Provides Finished Products for Medical Community, Forms Education Production Consortium and Initiates Manufacturing Production Consortium

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Tickers: PINX:TKSTF, XTSX:TTD

Tags: #Education, #Technology

March 26, 2020 – TheNewswire – Tinkerine(TM) Studios Ltd. (TSXV:TTD) (“Tinkerine” or the “Company”) announces it has provided Tinkerine face shields to over 50 medical professionals, municipalities, and healthcare facilities for evaluation. The Tinkerine face shield is designed to cover exposed areas of healthcare professionals and provide a comfortable and reliable fit. Tinkerine has also secured raw materials required for the mass production of face shields and commenced production on March 24, 2020.

In order to significantly increase the production of face shields and additional medical products Tinkerine has mobilized its Education Production Consortium (“EPC”). Tinkerine seeks to deploy up to 500+ DittoPro and DittoPro-R 3D printers to manufacture require medical products with the assistance of its education partners. As of March 25, 2020 Tinkerine has had direct contact with several education champions that are leading the ramp-up for proposed production by the EPC.

Tinkerine has also been in contact with Greater Vancouver Regional Districts to lead a Manufacturing Production Consortium (“MPC”). The MPC will focus on the production of medical products in high demand and short supply required for the Covid-19 pandemic. Tinkerine expects to provide additional details on members of the MPC and products to focus on in the near future.

The Tinkerine team wants to thank all the participating healthcare professionals for their assistance and would like to encourage additional members of the medical community to contact our offices about critical products that may be produced using 3D printers. We also want to express our appreciation to all medical and emergency staff for their tireless and selfless efforts to keep us all safe and healthy.

About Tinkerine

Our mission is to provide a foundational understanding about Applied Design driven by 3D printing. Our ecosystem of 3D printing products and educational resources equips future generations with the innovative tools and products to stay ahead in a fast-paced, tech-driven world. Tinkerine enables the curious to convert creative ideas into the tangible and the unimaginable. All Tinkerine 3D printers and education services are designed and manufactured in Canada.

