TNR Gold Corp Executive Chairman Kirill Klip speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about recent developments relevant to the green energy metals royalty and gold company. Klip starts by discussing progress at the Los Azules Copper, Gold, and Silver Project, saying that a total investment of $65 million from Rio Tinto in McEwen Copper, which is developing Los Azules, underscores the project’s potential. Additionally, European automaking giant Stellantis joined as an investor this year, contributing to a combined investment of 72bln Argentinian pesos.

Klip goes on to highlight the June 2023 release of a new preliminary economic assessment (PEA), revealing a 27% increase in total copper resource at Los Azules.

Finally, Klip comments on the Mariana Lithium project. The timely sale of a portion of their Mariana Lithium royalty, coinciding with lithium’s price peak, strategically eliminated the company’s debts.

With production expected to start in 2024, Klip expresses optimism about the project’s future, marking a successful year for TNR Gold Corp and setting a positive outlook for 2024.

