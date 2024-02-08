Reading Time: < 1 minute

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss how Toggle3D.ai’s platform is revolutionizing the 3D modeling and texturing process, increasing artists’ productivity by 100% and providing substantial cost and time savings.

Gappelberg explained that Toggle3D.ai’s internal artists have been testing the platform, comparing it to other 3D painting applications. They found that what typically takes 30-45 minutes to texture in other applications can be completed in just 15 minutes with Toggle3D, showcasing a remarkable increase in speed and productivity.

This increased speed is attributed to Toggle3D’s web-based platform, intuitive user interface, and an extensive library of textures and materials. The application features a pre-built material library with over 1000 4K PBR materials, including metals, woods, plastics, marble, and more. This vast collection empowers users to create rich, photorealistic 3D product experiences quickly and effortlessly.

