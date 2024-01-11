In 2024, gold stands ready for a stellar performance, currently trading at $2,028, with analysts anticipating a potential surge to $2,500. The market is experiencing unparalleled financial uncertainty, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, a weaker dollar, and geopolitical tensions—factors that have the potential to propel the price of gold even higher.

Amidst this historic rise, astute investors are exploring fresh opportunities to capitalize on soaring gold prices. Papua New Guinea emerges as an intriguing prospect among gold mining operations, gearing up for rapid gold expansion. GlobalData reports a 4% uptick in output compared to the previous year, positioning Papua New Guinea as the eighteenth-largest gold producer in 2022. Projections indicate a robust 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in gold production from 2022 to 2026.

Renowned for its exceptional geology and home to esteemed mines and deposits, Papua New Guinea is swiftly gaining recognition as a hotbed for mining. The active involvement of industry giants such as Newmont (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick (NYSE: GOLD), the world’s leading gold mining companies, underscores the region’s growing significance.

Let’s look into the gold-rich landscape of Papua New Guinea and explore the key players shaping the future of gold mining in this region.

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTC: FSXLF) (TSXV: GPAC) is making waves as a key contender in gold exploration, staking its claim in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Australia. The recent acquisition of an extensive 2,166-square-kilometer mineral exploration land package in PNG underscores the company’s dedication to tapping into the region’s rich, high-grade gold potential.

In PNG, Great Pacific Gold showcases a diverse portfolio, including the Arau Project in the Kainantu region, the Wild Dog Project on the island of New Britain, and the Kesar Creek Project adjacent to K92 Mining Inc. tenements. Notably, the Kesar Creek Project, under Exploration License 2711, has yielded high-grade gold from initial sampling programs, mirroring veins found in K92 Mining Inc. tenements.

CEO Bryan Slusarchuk, a co-founder and former president of K92 Mining, brings invaluable expertise to the forefront. The company’s director, John Lewins, currently serving as the CEO of K92 Mining, further strengthens its leadership with seasoned industry professionals.

Great Pacific Gold strategically positions itself geographically, with a 130-square-kilometer package bordering K92’s mining tenements in PNG, showcasing a deliberate focus on proximity to proven mining success.

Beyond PNG, the company unveils a groundbreaking discovery in Victoria, Australia, directly south of Agnico Eagle’s (NYSE: AEM) Fosterville Mine tenements. Recent drilling at the Lauriston Project’s Comet Prospect has yielded remarkable results, with drillhole CRC07 intersecting 5m at an extraordinary 166.35 g/t gold, including 2m at an astonishing 413 g/t gold from 95m.

This revelation stands as a significant achievement for Great Pacific Gold, surpassing previous reports from the Lauriston Project. Notably, the discovery at the Comet Prospect, with visible gold during drilling, highlights the area’s potential, with the west-dipping Comet fault zone mirroring the structural setting of Fosterville’s mineralization.

As Great Pacific Gold gears up for extensive drilling in Papua New Guinea in Q1 2024, CEO Bryan Slusarchuk expresses enthusiasm about this new high-grade discovery, emphasizing its resemblance to Fosterville’s structural setting at Agnico Eagle’s property. The company plans an additional drill program based on these exceptional results, reinforcing its commitment to unlocking significant value in gold exploration.

To sum up, Great Pacific Gold establishes itself as a formidable player in the dynamic gold exploration landscape, leveraging strategic land positions, seasoned leadership, and groundbreaking discoveries to unlock the full potential of its projects in PNG and Australia.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), a global leader in gold and copper mining, is solidifying its position as a major player in the thriving gold market with significant strides in Papua New Guinea (PNG). With diverse ownership interests in gold and copper mines spanning the Americas, Asia, and Africa, Barrick Gold Corporation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to responsible mining practices and fostering partnerships with host countries.

Barrick Gold achieved a significant milestone in October when Governor General Sir Bob Dabae granted a special mining lease for its New Porgera Limited (NPL) mine, signaling the revival of the gold mine. This followed the signing of a mining development contract and a fiscal stability agreement between the government and NPL. CEO Mark Bristow expressed optimism about restarting production at the mine, emphasizing the importance of compensation agreements with mine property landowners.

In a more recent announcement on December 10, Barrick Gold Corporation revealed that the Porgera mine in PNG is set to resume operations later this month, with gold pouring expected in the first quarter of 2024. The reopening follows the satisfaction of conditions outlined in the Porgera Project Commencement Agreement, including a new ownership structure.

Mark Bristow highlighted the success of the company’s host-country partnership model, proven effective in Tanzania and adopted for the Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan. The new ownership structure allocates 51% to PNG stakeholders, including local landowners and the Enga provincial government, and 49% to Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL), a joint venture between Barrick and Zijin of China.

With BNL operating the mine, PNG stakeholders are set to receive 53% of Porgera’s overall economic benefits, projected to exceed $7 billion over the mine’s anticipated 20-year life, based on an assumed gold price of $1,800 per ounce. Prime Minister James Marape hailed the revival of this major contributor to the country’s economy, marking a significant shift with PNG stakeholders having a majority interest in a key resource for the first time.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s strategic moves in PNG underscore its commitment to sustainable mining practices and collaborative partnerships, positioning the company as a key player in the burgeoning gold rush in the region. As the Porgera mine resumes operations, Barrick Gold Corporation stands as a beacon of growth, contributing to the economic prosperity of Papua New Guinea.

Recently, Barrick Gold Corporation announced its upcoming Q4 2023 results, scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results at 11:00 EST, featuring an interactive webinar linked to a conference call.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) recently made waves in the mining industry with its groundbreaking acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited, solidifying its position as a leading gold company with a robust copper production portfolio.

Tom Palmer, Newmont’s President and Chief Executive Officer, marked the completion of the transformative acquisition, stating, “Today marks a historic milestone in our company and the industry.” The focus now shifts to efficiently integrating Newcrest’s assets into Newmont’s proven operating model.

The combined entity boasts an unparalleled portfolio, covering over half of the world’s Tier 1 assets and spanning operations across Africa, Australia, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. This expanded footprint positions Newmont for robust returns.

In a recent financial development related to the Newcrest acquisition, Newmont successfully concluded the settlement of exchange offers and consent solicitations, totaling up to $650.0 million for the 3.250% notes due in 2030, $500.0 million for the 5.75% notes due in 2041, and an additional $500.0 million for the 4.200% notes due in 2050. This strategic move further solidifies Newmont’s post-acquisition financial position.

The acquisition enhances Newmont’s status as a responsible leader in gold mining, with anticipated annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million within the first 24 months, underscoring the commitment to safe, profitable, and responsible gold and copper production.

Moreover, the transaction highlights Newmont’s dedication to shareholders, maintaining balanced capital allocation priorities, and an industry-leading non-binding dividend payout. With experienced leaders and regional teams in Australia and Canada, Newmont is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the mining industry.

This acquisition solidifies Newmont’s position as a major mining company and underscores the growing potential of the gold rush in Papua New Guinea. As the global mining landscape evolves, Newmont’s strategic moves position it at the forefront of industry endeavors, reaffirming its commitment to responsible and sustainable resource development.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, or assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Capital Gains Report (CGR), owned by RazorPitch Inc., is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR has been retained by the Great Pacific Gold Corp. to produce and distribute this content brelated to FSXLF. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosure statement that can be found on our website capitalgainsreport.com All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. CGR is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

Contact Details

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

[email protected]

Company Website

http://CapitalGainsReport.com