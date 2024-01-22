Reading Time: 6 minutes

Investors eyeing dynamic opportunities in healthcare should take note of the burgeoning growth anticipated in the spinal cord injury market. Projections for robust advancements, driven by enhanced diagnosis and increased global healthcare spending, signal a lucrative trajectory from 2023 to 2032, with a significantly positive CAGR, according to Delveinsights.

With the spinal cord injury market showing promising growth, let’s explore key stocks that could offer potential returns in the evolving healthcare landscape.

NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) is positioned as a pioneering force in biopharmaceuticals, with a primary focus on advancing the field of biologically-guided exosome therapy for traumatic spinal cord injuries.

Founded on innovative technology, NurExone’s flagship product, ExoPTEN, stands out as a potential game-changer. Administered intranasally, ExoPTEN represents a minimally invasive ExoTherapy designed to induce neuron regeneration and rewiring in traumatically damaged spinal cords. The company holds exclusive worldwide licenses from the Technion and Tel Aviv University, signifying its leadership in translating groundbreaking concepts into actionable solutions.

Key milestones in NurExone’s journey include a notable Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This crucial interaction, held on August 29, 2023, provided clear guidance for the manufacturing, preclinical, and clinical development plans of ExoPTEN. The FDA’s endorsement of NurExone’s proposed ExoPTEN release testing strategy and toxicity study strategy sets the stage for submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by Q4 2024, with Phase 1/2 human clinical studies anticipated to commence in 2025.

In tandem with its commitment to acute spinal cord injury treatments, NurExone secured a $1 million New Israeli Shekels grant from the Israel Innovation Authority. This grant fosters collaboration with Inteligex Inc. to develop an innovative hybrid therapy targeting chronic spinal cord injuries. The collaboration, approved by the Israel-Canada bilateral Eureka program, broadens NurExone’s potential market focus.

The FDA’s grant of Orphan-Drug Designation (ODD) for ExoPTEN therapy on October 30, 2023, marks a pivotal milestone. This designation recognizes the therapy’s potential impact on acute spinal cord injuries, offering NurExone significant benefits such as market exclusivity, financial incentives, and regulatory support. The ODD status streamlines the company’s go-to-market strategy, signaling a promising path for ExoPTEN.

NurExone’s commitment to continuous innovation is evident in its laboratory tests unveiled on November 29, 2023. These tests showcased two proprietary small inhibiting RNA sequences targeting the Peri-Neural Network (PNN) complex, representing a significant advancement in spinal cord injury treatment. The potential for two new products in the company’s portfolio underscores NurExone’s dedication to diversifying its molecular arsenal.

The company’s financial vitality received a boost with the closure of a non-brokered private placement on January 5, 2024. Raising CAD$1,985,758.04, this investment reflects strong investor confidence in NurExone’s technology and direction. The proceeds are earmarked for advancing development activities, expanding the intellectual property portfolio, and supporting overall corporate objectives.

More recently, on January 17, 2024, NurExone’s collaborative agreement with Inteligex Inc. was officially underway. This collaboration aims to combine Inteligex’s expertise in cell-based therapies with NurExone’s innovative exosome platform, focusing on developing therapies for chronic spinal cord injuries. Additionally, NurExone has entered into an agreement with bullVestor Medien GmbH to enhance awareness of its products in German-speaking countries.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is at the forefront of biologically-guided exosome therapy, supported by a number of milestones and technological advancements. The journey from FDA interactions to collaborative partnerships and financial investments paints a comprehensive picture of NurExone’s trajectory, positioning the company as a leader in reshaping the landscape of regenerative therapies for spinal cord injuries.

Nevro Corporation (NYSE: NVRO), headquartered in Redwood City, California, stands at the forefront of the medical device industry, specializing in transformative solutions for chronic pain treatment. Focused on their mission to alleviate debilitating pain, Nevro developed the groundbreaking 10 kHz Therapy—an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has positively impacted over 100,000 patients worldwide.

One notable achievement is the publication of 24-month data from the SENZA Nonsurgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) trial in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine. This trial demonstrated the profound benefits of Nevro’s high-frequency spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system in managing chronic back pain. Patients experienced significant pain relief, improved function, and enhanced quality of life, with a noteworthy reduction in opioid usage.

Moreover, Nevro’s strategic acquisition of Vyrsa Technologies expands its portfolio to address chronic sacroiliac joint pain—an essential move in a market valued at over $2 billion and expected to witness double-digit growth. This acquisition positions Nevro to offer tailored therapies, driving long-term shareholder value and contributing to growth projections in 2024.

The company’s financial performance, highlighted in the fourth-quarter 2023 results, exceeded expectations, showcasing consistent growth and a focus on key pillars: commercial execution, market penetration, and profit progress. Despite a restructuring initiative, Nevro remains committed to innovation, as evidenced by its partnership with Carelon Healthcare to broaden spinal cord stimulation coverage for painful diabetic neuropathy.

As Nevro continues to pioneer advancements in chronic pain treatment, its comprehensive solutions and strategic initiatives position it as a key player in the evolving landscape of medical device innovation.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), a trailblazer in the medical technology domain, recently achieved a historic milestone, surpassing $20 billion in annual sales for the first time in December 2023. This achievement underscores Stryker’s global impact on over 130 million patients annually and solidifies its position as a major leader in the medical device industry.

Specializing in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics, and Spine, Stryker stands out for its commitment to innovation and improving healthcare outcomes. In the realm of spine-related technology, the company’s Spine division has demonstrated notable advancements, showcasing a dedication to state-of-the-art solutions for surgeons and patients alike.

Robbie Robinson, President of the Spine division, emphasized the company’s exciting year with multiple product launches, highlighting the continued growth of the Spine business. Among these launches, the Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software stands out, receiving the prestigious 2022 Best Technology in Spine award for its contributions to surgical spine planning and navigation.

Stryker’s commitment to excellence is further evident in products like the Monterey AL Interbody System, incorporating Tritanium In-Growth Technology, and the Bone Mill+, designed for enhanced efficiency in bone milling. The OmniCurve curved balloon system adds another dimension to Stryker’s offerings, providing surgeons with advanced capabilities and control.

As Stryker achieves record-breaking financial success, its continuous innovation in spine-related technology positions the company as a key player with substantial potential in the medical device sector. Stay tuned for more insights into Stryker’s financial results during its upcoming Q4 and full-year earnings call on January 30, 2024.

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), a global medical technology leader, has been at the forefront of transforming lives through innovative medical solutions for over 40 years. With a commitment to advancing science and addressing unmet patient needs, the company provides high-performance solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes.

In a significant move, Boston Scientific recently completed the acquisition of Relievant Medsystems Inc., marking a milestone in its chronic pain portfolio. Relievant is renowned for its Intracept Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System, the only FDA-cleared therapy for vertebrogenic pain, a form of chronic low back pain. This acquisition strengthens Boston Scientific’s position in advanced interventional chronic pain treatments, offering physicians a comprehensive selection of evidence-based options.

The Intracept system utilizes basivertebral nerve ablation therapy and has garnered national coverage from major insurers like Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana. These coverage expansions, along with existing agreements with Cigna Healthcare and local Medicare plans, significantly increase access to intracept treatments for over 150 million lives.

Jim Cassidy, President of Neuromodulation at Boston Scientific, expressed enthusiasm about the revolutionary therapy’s potential to help more people suffering from chronic pain. The acquisition, involving an $850 million upfront cash payment and additional contingent payments based on sales performance, is poised to enhance Boston Scientific’s capabilities in addressing multiple pain targets.

This strategic move reflects Boston Scientific’s commitment to offering physicians and patients a diverse range of evidence-based treatment options, further solidifying its position as a leader in the evolving landscape of chronic pain solutions.



