Torque Metals Ltd (ASX: TOR) managing director Cristian Moreno sits down with Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to discuss the establishment of a “substantial” initial exploration target for the New Dawn Lithium Project. Moreno discusses how the target came about just six months after it acquired the project, the importance of its location just 600 metres from MinRes’s lithium producing Bald Hill mine and the fact that Torque has only covered 40% of ground as it looks to a mineral resource estimate. With drilling ongoing, there is plenty of newsflow to come from New Dawn, but also at the company’s Paris Gold Project, where it is also drilling and aiming for a maiden exploration target and mineral resource estimate. Finally, Moreno discusses what sets Torque apart from its peers.

Moreno said: “Torque is presently engaged in a comprehensive drilling campaign comprising 5,000 metres of RC drilling, just completed and 1,000 metres of diamond drilling underway. The primary aim is to extend the known mineralisation and to increase the confidence of the data collected so far as we move towards validating this exploration target by establishing a maiden mineral resource estimate.”

