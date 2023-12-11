Torque Metals Ltd managing director Cristian Moreno sits down with Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss a recent amendment to terms of Torque’s pending tenement acquisition. The amendment comes with the full support of the vendor which leaves more money in the bank for exploration across Torque’s Penzance Project as well as the New Dawn Lithium Project. The company has continued its excellent progress at New Dawn with encouraging signs of high-grade lithium deposits from its drilling program. The technical team is now preparing an exploration target, which it is set to unveil in January 2024.

Moreno said: “We are pleased with the strong confidence shown by the project vendors who are comfortable to see their continued exposure to the projects via an increased scrip component for the acquisition and thereby Torque retaining more cash that we can direct towards activity at the expanded Penzance Project.

“Drilling at the New Dawn Lithium Project has yielded exceptionally positive results, underscoring the significant potential of this promising project.”

