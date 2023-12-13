First Tellurium partner Fenix continues to advance their lithium-tellurium solid-state battery with the University of British Columbia

Vancouver, BC, Canada – TheNewswire – Dec 13, 2023 – First Tellurium Corp. (CSE:FTEL) (OTC:FSTTF), reports that recent announcements about development of solid-state batteries (SSBs) for electric vehicles, most recently from Toyota but also from Stellantis, Hyundai and Volkswagen, highlight how SSBs are ushering in the next major advancement in EV technology. SSBs promise far greater efficiency and range (reportedly over 900 miles/1448 kms), shorter charge times and lighter weight. Concurrently, First Tellurium’s strategic partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, British Columbia, a world leader in the manufacture of ultra-high purity metals, continues to advance its lithium-tellurium (LiTe) SSB developed in partnership with UBC Okanagan (as reported March 2022 and Sep 2022). The Fenix SSB will have far higher charging capacity, much smaller size, a battery life up to 400% that of lithium-ion batteries with no chance of catching fire.

The number of lithium-ion battery-based fires is growing with enormous frequency worldwide. In Toronto, the number of lithium-ion battery fires has nearly doubled in 2023, according to Toronto Fire Services. Typically, an EV fire burns at roughly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 Celsius), while a gasoline-powered vehicle on fire burns at 1,500 F (815 C). It takes about 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish a burning gasoline-powered vehicle; putting out an EV fire can take 10 times more.

“Solid-state batteries are the Holy Grail for EV Companies,” said Fenix CEO Don Freschi. “They’re far more efficient. Far safer. This is why our focus (Fenix/UBCO) has been on combining the most powerful anode and cathode materials like lithium, tellurium and sulfur, with a solid-state electrolyte.”

“Toyota’s announcement underscores our belief that solid-state batteries represent the future of widescale EV deployment,” added First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “The advancements in efficiency and safety are game-changers, especially with respect to batteries catching fire. This is why we continue to support Fenix as they bring their lithium-tellurium battery to market.”

Toyota says its breakthrough batteries will hit the market in 2027 or 2028, giving its EVs 745 miles/1,200 kms) of range—greater than any gas-powered car today—with 10-minute charging times. Toyota’s longer-view plans include vehicles with a 932-mile/1500 km range and charging times of less than 10 minutes. In comparison, the best-selling EV today, the Tesla Model Y, has a maximum 330-mile range and 15-minute charging via Tesla Supercharger.

The Fenix/UBCO collaboration, part of The Pacific Institute for Climate Change (PICS) Opportunity Projects Program, is helping researchers in UBCO’s Advanced Materials for Energy Storage Lab design and develop the state-of-the-art LiTe SSBs. UBCOs latest published research is part of a $2-million initiative that includes Mitacs. The research investment strengthens Canada’s position in emerging solid-state battery innovation and accelerates electric vehicle (EV) deployment and renewable energy opportunities, says Dr. Jian Liu, an Assistant Professor in the School of Engineering.

“Advancements in solid-state batteries are propelling the EV industry forward,” explained Dr. Liu. “All-solid-state, lithium-tellurium batteries enable higher energy output with an improved safety rating inside a smaller form-factor, thereby expanding its possible applications.”

“We’re grateful to both Fenix and UBC for advancing this research, especially in relation to properties of tellurium that we’re only beginning to understand,” said Docherty. “We look forward to exciting news in 2024.”

