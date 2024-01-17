Reading Time: 8 minutes

Vancouver, Canada –– TheNewswire – January 17, 2024 – Teuton Resources Corp. (“Teuton” or “the Company”) (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) has received the seventh and final set of assays from its Joint Venture partner, Tudor Gold Corp. (“Tudor Gold”) in respect of the 2023 work program at the Treaty Creek property. Treaty Creek is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, adjoining and on geological trend with Seabridge Gold’s KSM property and Newmont Mining’s Brucejack property.

Tudor Gold has safely and successfully completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 meters (m) drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit (the Deposit) and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from two drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Deposit. Click to view plan map and cross sections.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold commented: “We are very pleased to release the results from the last two drill holes of the 2024 drill program. We completed 33 holes this year of which eight were completed at the Perfectstorm system and 25 drill holes at the Goldstorm Deposit. The objective of the Goldstorm drilling was to convert as much of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category as well as expand the Deposit into the north where we have encountered the strongest Au-Cu-Ag mineralization to-date. I congratulate our field crews and service contractors for completing yet another safe and successful season. Clearly the highlight of these last two holes is the impressive continuation of encountering higher Au-Cu-Ag grades than contained within our latest NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm Deposit which hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 million ounces of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ.

An enriched core of mineralization occurs within the 300H and CS-600 domains. Drill hole GS-23-178-W1 demonstrates this well; the gold-dominant 300H domain cut an impressive intercept of 138 m grading 1.67 g/t AuEQ which contains a center core of mineralization that averages much higher; 3.08 g/t AuEQ over 57 m. Down hole within the CS-600 domain, we intersected a much more impressive 258 m averaging 2.00 g/t AuEQ with an enriched center portion averaging 3.19 g/t AuEQ over 66 m. It’s important to note that we are still encountering incredibly long drill hole intercepts such as 570 m that averaged 1.21 g/t AuEQ within the CS-600 domain in hole GS-23-178-W1. However, we are focussed on developing areas with the highest gold and copper grades of the Deposit and expanding the Au-Cu CS-600 domain as a priority. We are confident that the copper content will be an important factor as we advance this project. Within the DS5 domain, our last hole GS-23-180 was unfortunately lost due to ground conditions and was abandoned in strong mineralization at depth. The final 4.75 m averaged 2.31 g/t AuEQ. A significant intercept was encountered higher in the upper part of the domain averaging 1.01 g/t AuEQ over 201 m and similarly had an enriched central portion that averaged much higher: 1.82 g/t AuEQ over 81.5 m. Hole GS-23-178-W1 increases the drilling density in a significant area of the CS-600 domain that is characterized as Inferred Mineral Resources and will support potentially converting that to Indicated Mineral Resources whereas GS-23-180 was a step-out exploration drill hole, outside the current resource model to the northeast and will add overall ounces to the next mineral resource estimate.

Our technical team and consultants are currently updating the geological and resource model. Once our final interpretation is complete, we will plan the 2024 drill hole program. The goal is to close-off and completely constrain the entire Goldstorm Deposit so we can determine the location, shape, size and grade of all mineralized domains. When the Deposit is completely drilled-off and we have competed the final resource estimate, we plan to proceed with a Preliminary Economic Study (PEA). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth.”

Section A

GS-23-178-W1: This hole was drilled to target the CS-600 domain where the current Mineral Resource Estimate is categorized as inferred mineral resources. The hole first intersected the 300H domain with 138.0 m grading 1.67 g/t AuEQ (1.60 g/t Au, 5.81 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) and then successfully intersected the CS-600 domain with an overall interval of 570.0 m grading 1.21 g/t AuEQ (0.75 g/t Au, 8.09 g/t Ag, 0.31 % Cu) including 258.0 m grading 2.00 g/t AuEQ (1.30 g/t Au, 14.28 g/t Ag, 0.47 % Cu) and 66.0 m grading 3.19 g/t AuEQ (1.99 g/t Au, 24.46 g/t Ag, 0.80 % Cu).

Section B

GS-23-180: This hole was drilled as a 175 m northern step-out on the DS5 domain. The hole successfully intercepted characteristic Au-Ag mineralization with a 201.0 m intercept of DS5 grading 1.01 g/t AuEQ (0.92 g/t Au, 4.93 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu) including an 81.5 m intercept grading 1.82 g/t AuEQ (1.64 g/t Au, 9.36 g/t Ag, 0.07 % Cu). This hole was lost within well mineralized fractured ground over the final 4.75 m that averaged 2.31 g/t AuEQ (2.17 g/t Au, 11.85 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu).

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release January 17, 2024

Section Hole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEQ

(g/t) A GS-23-178-W1 300H 328.50 466.50 138.00 1.60 5.81 0.01 1.67 including 385.50 442.50 57.00 2.98 8.72 0.01 3.08 including 409.50 421.50 12.00 5.90 12.32 0.01 6.04 including 409.50 412.50 3.00 11.66 2.15 0 11.68 CS-600 1002.00 1572.00 570.00 0.75 8.09 0.31 1.21 including 1263.00 1521.00 258.00 1.30 14.28 0.47 2.00 including 1294.50 1360.50 66.00 1.99 24.46 0.80 3.19 including 1294.50 1318.50 24.00 3.01 44.37 1.07 4.71 B GS-23-180 DS5 836.00 1037.00 201.00 0.92 4.93 0.04 1.01 including 870.50 952.00 81.50 1.64 9.36 0.07 1.82 including 870.50 893.00 22.50 3.30 28.63 0.22 3.84 DS5 1080.50 1181.00 100.50 0.68 2.03 0.01 0.71 DS5 1410.45 1464.75 54.30 0.56 6.54 0.02 0.65 including 1460.00 1464.75 4.75 2.17 11.85 0.02 2.31 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1800/oz, Ag: $20/oz, Cu: $3.5/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release January 17, 2024

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) A GS-23-178-W1 428867 6273470 1279 297 -61 1554 B GS-23-180 429357 6273557 1225 270 -70 1466

Qualified Person

Mr. Ken Konkin, P. Geo., is the QP for Tudor Gold Corp. and has approved the technical information disclosed in a January 16, 2024 news release by Tudor Gold, which includes the same technical information contained within this release. D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp. (as President of the Company he is not independent of the Company). Mr. Cremonese has not personally verified the technical data taken verbatim from the Tudor Gold news release but has no reason to doubt its accuracy.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs’ Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs’ Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor Gold and the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).

The Treaty Creek Project contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March 2023 News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEq grading 1.13 g/t AuEq (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEq grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEq and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEq. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEq grading 1.10 g/t AuEq (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEq grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific “Golden Triangle” area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the “prospect generator” model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 6 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Teuton Resources:

“Dino Cremonese, P.Eng.”

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.