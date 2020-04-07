Tri Origin Special Meeting Teleconference Information

Tickers: PINX:TROIF, XTSX:TOE

Aurora, Ontario – TheNewswire – April 7, 2020 – Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the “Company“) announces that the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario ( the “Meeting“) will be held as planned. However, in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the Company wishes to emphasize its priority to decrease the health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the recommendations of Canadian public health officials in regards to the number of people allowed to attend any public meeting. Accordingly, the Company announces that it is strongly discouraging shareholders and other persons from attending the Meeting in-person. All shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy, and to follow the special meeting by teleconference the details of which are provided below. Shareholders are reminded to submit their votes no later than by 10:59 a.m. EST on April 14, 2020.

The details of the Meeting, including the business items on which the shareholders will be asked to vote, are set out in the Notice of Meeting of the Company dated March 9, 2020 (“Notice of Meeting“) that was sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at https://sedar.com.

The form of proxy has been mailed to all shareholders of record and a voting instruction form has been mailed to non-objecting beneficial owners of shares. If you have not received a form of proxy or voting instruction form, these forms can be accessed at www.SEDAR.com or at Tri Origin’s website www.triorigin.com. The proxies are to be submitted to the transfer agent of the Company in the manners set out in the Notice of Meeting.

Shareholders will have the option of attending the meeting via teleconference. This will be a regularly constituted meeting and no voting will be available by phone attendance however shareholders will be able to ask questions following the meeting. It is stressed by management that voting by proxy is in the best interest of health and safety for all concerned.

Those wishing to attend the meeting by teleconference can access the meeting at;

Toronto area local call: (647) 689-4822

Toll free: +1 (855) 436-3635

Access code: 2885148

For information about the Company or the upcoming special meeting of shareholders, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: [email protected]

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tri Origin’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tri Origin from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, completion of the Consolidation and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify beneficial business opportunities, failure to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders, the ability of the Company to counteract the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approvals, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

