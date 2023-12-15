Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – 15 December, 2023 – Tribeca Resources Corporation (TSXV:TRBC) (OTC:TRRCF) (“Tribeca Resources”; the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on December 12, 2023. Shareholders holding 33,169,550 shares or 53.29% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting.

The Company’s shareholders set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five. All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated November 6, 2023 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The company is pleased to welcome Derrick Weyrauch as a director of the Company, effective December 12, 2023

Mr. Weyrauch is a CPA CA and an experienced mining executive and corporate director. His experience includes finance, M&A, risk management, corporate restructuring and turnarounds. He currently holds, and has previously held, directorships and executive management roles with a number of public companies spanning exploration, development and operating mining companies.

Mr. Weyrauch is currently the CEO & Director of Palladium One Mining Inc. and is a non-executive director of Nortec Minerals Corp.

Tribeca CEO, Dr. Paul Gow commented:

“We are happy to welcome Derrick Weyrauch to the Board of Directors. Mr Weyrauch has extensive experience in the mining industry, including in Latin America. His experience building companies, serving as a director of multiple companies at different stages and attracting project funding from producers and private equity firms, will be a real asset to Tribeca Resources.”

Mr. Weyrauch is a co-founder and former director of Magna Mining Corp. and is a former corporate director of a number of companies including Cabral Gold Inc, Eco Oro Minerals Corp., Jaguar Mining Inc. and Banro Corp. He is also former CFO of Jaguar Mining Inc. and Andina Minerals Inc. Mr. Weyrauch obtained his CPA CA designation with KPMG LLP and is a member of CPA Canada and the Institute of Corporate Directors. He holds an Honours B.A. in Economics from York University.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of 125,000 incentive stock options to its newly elected board member Mr. Weyrauch pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. These stock options will vest in equal one third portions 12 months, 24 months and 36 months after the date of initial grant and be exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, at a price of $0.26 per share, expiring on December 12, 2028. The stock options are non-transferable, the grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Lisa Riley and Tara Gilfillan did not stand for election. The Company wishes to thank each of them for their contributions as board members.

The Company’s shareholders appointed D&H Group LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

The Company’s shareholders also approved the Company’s rolling 10% equity incentive plan (the “Incentive Plan”). Pursuant to the Incentive Plan, the Company is entitled to grant stock options, restricted share units (“RSUs”), performance share units (“PSUs”) or deferred share units (“DSUs”) to eligible persons under the Incentive Plan, with the number of common shares issuable thereunder, together with the number of common shares issuable under any other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, not to exceed 10% of the total number of common shares outstanding from time to time. Subject to the terms of the applicable grants and the Incentive Plan, the Company may, at its discretion, settle RSUs, PSUs or DSUs granted under the Incentive Plan in either cash or equity.

Under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the rolling plans must be approved on an annual basis by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders entitled to vote at such meeting.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the Coastal IOCG Belt of northern Chile. The Company’s management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world’s great IOCG Belts of the Carajás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources’ objective is to provide the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile. It is focused on building a portfolio of projects, with emphasis on mid to advanced-stage copper exploration and resource development projects. To this end, mineral targets are regularly assessed in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Tribeca’s flagship property is the La Higuera IOCG project that comprises 4,147 hectares of granted mining and exploration licences and is located towards the southern end of the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt in the Coquimbo Region of northern Chile. The 822 hectare Gaby concession area is held under a purchase option (5% Exploration Levy on expenditure incurred during the option period; a US$200,000 payment due in March 2024 and a US$1.8 million final payment due March 2025; with a 1% NSR Royalty granted to the owner), with the remainder of the concessions being outright owned (100%) by Tribeca Resources. Further information about the project can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report lodged by Tribeca on SEDAR on 24 October 2022.

On behalf of Tribeca Resources Corporation

