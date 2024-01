11 JANUARY, 2024 – TheNewswire – VANCOUVER, BC – Tribeca Resources Corporation (TSXV:TRBC) (OTC:TRRCF) (“Tribeca Resources”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been selected by the PDAC 2024 technical committee to display drill core from its La Higuera copper-gold project in Chile. The Core Shack at the PDAC Convention provides a unique venue at the world’s premier mining convention where 40 selected mineral exploration companies display core from new or ongoing projects that are generating exciting drill results. Recent discoveries from around the world are featured along with maps, charts and technical information.

Tribeca Resources has been selected thanks to the recent encouraging exploration and drilling results obtained from the Gaby copper-gold discovery at its La Higuera project in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Exploration drilling is currently underway, with a planned 4,000 metre diamond drill programme advancing well and expected to continue until March 2024.

“Being one of the chosen companies who will exhibit in the Core Schack area is a mark of quality and shows the interest in Tribeca’s recent Gaby discovery”, commented Dr. Paul Gow, Tribeca Resources CEO.

To learn more about Tribeca Resources’ exciting new copper-gold discovery at the La Higuera Project, we invite you to visit the team at the PDAC Core Shack, Booth # 3115A in the Investors Exchange, Level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building on Sunday March 3rd and Monday March 4th from 10am to 5:00 pm.

Information on Tribeca Resources and the La Higuera Project is contained in the latest company presentation, a copy of which is available on the company’s website at http://tribecaresources.com/investors/presentation.

About PDAC

PDAC 2024: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities.

Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors. Visit PDAC’s website for registration and ticketing information.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the Coastal IOCG Belt of northern Chile. The Company’s management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world’s great IOCG Belts of the Carajás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources’ objective is to provide the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile. It is focused on building a portfolio of projects, with emphasis on mid to advanced-stage copper exploration and resource development projects. To this end, mineral targets are regularly assessed in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Tribeca’s flagship property is the La Higuera IOCG project that comprises 4,147 hectares of granted mining and exploration licences and is located towards the southern end of the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt in the Coquimbo Region of northern Chile. Further information about the project can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report lodged by Tribeca on SEDAR on 24 October 2022.

On behalf of Tribeca Resources Corporation

Paul Gow Thomas Schmidt CEO and Director President and Director [email protected] [email protected] +1 604 685 9316 +1 604 685 9316

Cautionary Note

