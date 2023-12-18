TRU Precious Metals (TSX-V:TRU) (OTCQB:TRUIF) CEO, Joel Freudman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company’s significant progress over the past year in a recent interview.

The Golden Rose project in Newfoundland is strategically located between major players in the mining industry, including Marathon Gold and Matador Mining. TRU Precious Metals has made substantial advancements, including a high-grade gold discovery in the North Cote area and critical minerals discoveries like copper and zinc in the Jacobs Pond area.

Despite challenging market conditions, the company secured crucial financing, with a $3 million strategic investment from Ormonde Mining, providing strong capitalization. Looking ahead to 2024, Freudman outlined plans for exploration programs, including drilling in the Marks Pond high-grade gold area.

The company’s well-capitalized position, increased share price, and insider support position TRU Precious Metals for a promising year. Joel emphasized the dual focus on both exploration and corporate transactions, leveraging their financial strength and industry interest in the Golden Rose project.

As TRU Precious Metals prepares for an active year ahead, Joel wished viewers happy holidays and encouraged a safe and joyful season amidst the challenging global circumstances.

Contact Details

Proactive United States

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

[email protected]