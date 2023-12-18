The former U.S. president, Donald Trump, is back on the NFT scene. Trump has launched another collection after generating millions of dollars in sales of his first two collections. His latest collection is his largest set of NFTs to date. And Trump’s recently launched NFT collection is also right on cue.

The debut of his latest collection comes amidst a resurgence in the NFT space. Sales of these digital assets have skyrocketed, exciting users. Another sector that has seen a boom is crypto presales. Creating the ultimate solution, Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) has raised over $1 million in just a few weeks.

President Trump Has Launched An NFT Collection of His Mugshots

Seemingly enjoying NFT’s spotlight, former president Donald Trump has launched his third NFT collection: Trump Digital Trading Cards: MugShot Edition. But there’s already been some hype about his latest NFT collection, as this collection features the infamous mugshot that was taken in Georgia on August 24.

Trump has turned an unprecedented moment in American history into an NFT collection of 100,000 collectibles. Some collectibles are touted as “the only one in the world.” Unconventional? Yes, but this NFT collection was greeted with great success.

While each collectible is priced at $99 apiece, series 1 & 2 sold out in hours. They were also launched on the Polygon network, tapping from its scalability. Also, the buzz generated from Trump’s latest NFT journey comes at a time of resurgence for these assets.

NFTs Have Forced a Comeback

In 2021 and early 2022, non-fungible tokens were at the height of their prowess. However, the crypto winter struck, causing the prices of most digital assets to collapse. NFTs took a hit as trading volumes fell to multi-year lows in 2023. Now, the comeback is on.

Over the last 30 days, more than $1.2 billion worth of NFTs have been sold across all networks. That is 88% more than the previous 30 days. It’s also the highest volume recorded over several months. NFTs aren’t the only ones generating excitement. A new crypto presale project has raised over $1 million in funding within weeks. Let’s find out why.

Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) Has Raised Over $1 Million in Weeks

Cryptocurrency investors are constantly on the lookout for the best ICO as they offer lucrative avenues into top projects. It’s no wonder why Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) has raised over $1 million in just a few weeks. The project has shown all it takes to become the next big thing in the GameFi space.

There’s so much going on right now for Galaxy Fox. Firstly, it has a top-tier game built in an immersive virtual world. The game is unlike any ever launched in the crypto space. Players are taken on a journey through an entire cosmos dominated by smart, intuitive foxes.

These are not just any foxes. Each character is absolutely unique to the player who chooses them. The game is also more profitable than other competing GameFi titles. Designed with one goal – to help gamers turn their skills into real cash.

The team has also included other features for a more inclusive ecosystem. Features such as an NFT marketplace, real-world merchandise, a taxation system, deflationary tokenomics, and staking rewards are all present on Galaxy Fox.

The network token, $GFOX, has also benefited from the influx of investors. The price of $GFOX has jumped by more than 70% to trade at $0.001122 per token. Given the rapid rate of expansion, analysts have forecasted a 100x surge for the token in this bull market.

Closing Thoughts

Trump’s latest foray into the NFT space is perfectly timed. The sector-wide growth probably played a part in the hot demand for his collectibles. Just like these NFTs, Galaxy FOX is also in hot demand from investors.

With all the recipes of success, Galaxy Fox has been ranked as the best new crypto to buy. With crypto presale offering $GFOX at a discounted price, now is the perfect time to join this exciting project.

Memecoin market is saturated with silly dog coin knock-offs and dodgy Pepe joke coins. What was once a thriving and fun-filled space has lately devolved into a wasteland of coins that lack real utility or serious development â or even something just to make you laugh, like OG memcoins of the past Doge and Shiba Inu once inspired.

