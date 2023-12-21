Trust Stamp Vice President Jonathan Patscheider joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company in partnership with Partisia, is set to enhance data security and privacy through their joint offering, GlobalSecure. This collaboration leverages Trust Stamp’s Privacy First Identity Token and Partisia’s Secure Multiparty Computation technologies to establish robust safeguards against data breaches while facilitating secure data sharing in compliance with local regulations and data protection standards.

GlobalSecure is designed to create a global infrastructure that ensures secure data flow without the need to transfer data to third parties. It enables computations to be performed on encrypted data without revealing the underlying information, thereby establishing an impenetrable privacy shield against unauthorized access by third parties who may compromise data-sharing agreements or fiduciary obligations.

