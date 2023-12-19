Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – December 19, 2023 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV:USS) wishes to announce the results of the votes at its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The Company currently has 80,523,971 common shares issued and outstanding. A total of 49 shareholders voted representing 58.84% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

The Report of the Directors for the Company’s consolidated financial statements for its May 31, 2023 fiscal year end and the Auditors Report accompanying same were presented at the meeting.

Approval was given to setting the number of directors to be elected to the board for the ensuing year at seven, with the re-appointment of Messrs. Earnest C. Beaudin, Kelly Walker, Walter Schultz, Stuart Omsen, and Kwin Grauer, and the addition of nominees Bikramjeet (Rony) Pawar and Bradley Scharfe.

Rony Pawar holds a BA in Economics and an MBA in International Business. Rony has worked with businesses that create effective leaders to improve their operations and achieve sustainable growth. Rony is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Magnum Business Growth Consulting and is an Amazon #1 bestselling and award-winning author, among his many accomplishments.

Brad Scharfe holds a BA from the University of Toronto, where he majored in Commerce and Economics. Brad is an accomplished financier with over 25 years of expertise in North America’s lucrative capital markets. Brad has spearheaded financing efforts and is an expert at raising, deploying, and managing venture capital for companies. He was a successful venture capital stockbroker with Canaccord Capital Corporation, a premier Canadian investment firm, and was part of the Chairman’s Club based on outstanding achievement.

The Company’s auditors, Dale, Matheson, Carr-Hilton, Labonte, were reappointed as the Auditors for the Company.

The vote for the continuation of the Company’s Share Option Plan, which is a rolling stock option plan as particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular for the Meeting, did not receive shareholder approval with a vote of 85.26% against. The Company will seek shareholder approval at its next Annual General Meeting.

The Company received shareholder approval with 92.15% voting for the passing by special resolution to consolidate its shares on the basis of up to three (3) pre-consolidated common shares without par value for one (1) post-consolidated common share without par value, or such lesser whole number of pre-consolidated common shares as the directors may determine, subject to regulatory approval, pursuant to the powers vested in the Board under the Company’s Articles. The implementation of a share consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Board of Directors and the Company will provide further updates respecting any share consolidation if and when warranted.

The Company further wishes to announce the resignation of Arif Merali as a Director.

Uniserve continues to successfully shift the focus of its revenue generating activities to a contractual recurring model serving our Canadian business partner’s needs. Over the recent months, Uniserve has expanded its value offering to include Microsoft 365 and Azure managed technology and security services. Uniserve is providing clients with a choice of infrastructure deployments including on-premise, hybrid and cloud options. Cyber threat vectors continue to evolve and Uniserve has developed services and best practices to significantly reduce cyber risk and increase environment visibility for businesses.

About Uniserve

Currently based in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company provides smart technology solutions and reliable services for home and business customers. These services include a full range of IT services from e-mail and voice to fully managed turnkey solutions. Uniserve offers products across three verticals: Residential, Small Business and Enterprise. For residential customers, the Company offers telecommunications, and high-speed internet services. For small business, the Company offers technology bundles for start-ups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For enterprise customers, the Company can deliver leading-edge, comprehensive managed IT services with a focus on security, business continuity, communications, disaster recovery, cloud and application hosting, all backed with 24/7 technical support based in Canada. The Company has its own T2 data centre in Vancouver, B.C. (with backup / disaster recovery, and failover in Calgary).

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email [email protected].

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.