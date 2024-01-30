Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire — January 29, 2024 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV:USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. Q2 and Q2 year to date fiscal 2024 revenues were $1,551K and $3,064 respectively as compared to $1,711K and $3,361K for the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q2 fiscal 2024 Net Loss was $146K and Q2 year to date fiscal 2024 Net loss was $189K, as compared to Net Income of $21K and Net Loss of $5K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. The Company will continue to focus on its operating results in fiscal 2024 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value added for its customers.

About Uniserve

Currently based in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company provides smart technology solutions and reliable services for home and business customers. These services include a full range of IT services from e-mail and voice to fully managed turnkey solutions. Uniserve offers products across three verticals: Residential, Small Business and Enterprise. For residential customers, the Company offers telecommunications, and high-speed internet services. For small business, the Company offers technology bundles for start-ups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For enterprise customers, the Company can deliver leading-edge, comprehensive managed IT services with a focus on security, business continuity, communications, disaster recovery, cloud and application hosting, all backed with 24/7 technical support based in Canada. The Company has its own T2 data centre in Vancouver, B.C. (with backup / disaster recovery, and failover in Calgary).

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email [email protected].

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

