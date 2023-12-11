Calgary, AB – TheNewswire – December 11, 2023 – Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) (“UI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company with a mission to deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that its application for a temporary management case trade order (“MCTO”) has been granted by the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”, as Principal Regulator).

UI previously advised (see prior news releases issued on November 20 and December 1, 2023) that it had made an application to the ASC to approve the MCTO in connection with the Company’s delay in filing its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended July 31, 2023 (the “Financial Statements”) and the related management’s discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, with the Financial Statements, the “Required Filings”) before the filing deadline of November 28, 2023.

As noted in the prior news release of December 1, UI is currently working with its new auditor firm and expects to be in a position to complete the Required Filings by January 18, 2024.

As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, the Company’s CEO and CFO may not trade securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the ASC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders of the Company to trade their securities.

The Company is providing this updated status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“NP 12-203”). Until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to the follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203, the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release and except as noted above, (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the prior Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

This news release has been approved by the CEO of the Company.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment using medicalized ibogaine through a planned Canadian clinical trial focused on opioid use disorder, and ultimately to utilize that treatment protocol globally through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre (located near Winnipeg, Manitoba) that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as “plans”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “intends”, “intended” “will”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “scheduled”, ‎‎”potential”, or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “should” or ‎‎”could” occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI at the date the statements are made. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results and the Company is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com

For further information:

Nick Karos, CEO

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

612-309-3527

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk, IR Manager

[email protected]

