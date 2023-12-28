While Helium and Sui have some exciting developments, they may face problems seeing noteworthy price growth due to their high market caps of $1.4B and $735M. This means they will need many new funds for their prices to surge. However, Meme Moguls will not have this problem as its market cap sits at $6.9M – making its growth easier and faster. Therefore, MGLS is the best crypto investment at the moment.

Identifying the top altcoins that stand out in the crypto market is crucial for all savvy investors. Enter Helium (HNT), Sui (SUI), and Meme Moguls (MGLS) – three altcoins that have been making headlines recently. While HNT and SUI are already established cryptos, MGLS is a new ICO in Stage 2 of its presale that may become the next 100x token in 2024. Keep on reading and find out why.

Exciting Helium Crypto News

Recently, Helium (HNT) announced a new Helium Wallet v2.5.0 update. This upgrade will bring many improvements, such as better handling of token conversion, allowing you to self-onboard Hotspots and more.

After this news, the Helium crypto value increased from $6.51 on December 15 to $9.24 on December 20. This bullish momentum could continue if we look at the technical indicators for the Helium crypto. Notably, 27 indicators are in the green.

Regarding price predictions, CoinCodex forecasts a potential surge to $10.08 for the Helium crypto before 2023 ends. This makes it one of the top 10 altcoins to keep on your radar.

Sui (SUI): Ecosystem Keeps Growing

Meanwhile, the Bluefin DEX announced they will build their V2 only on Sui (SUI). This is a significant addition to the Sui network since Bluefin has processed over $2.3B in trading volume since its launch in September.

The Sui crypto movement’s value has increased from $0.633 on December 13 to $0.70 on December 20. From a technical perspective, sentiment around this altcoin is also bullish, with 23 technical indicators flashing green.

CoinCodex has also made a Sui price prediction. They foresee its value reaching $0.74 before 2024 starts.

Meme Moguls (MGLS): A Mega $20,000 Giveaway

Meme Moguls (MGLS) has also captured global attention by launching a new $20,000 giveaway. To enter this giveaway, you must own the MGLS token, actively submit on Zealy, and increase your engagement on the platform. This event has already caused an interest spike for this DeFi project, which aims to revolutionize the meme coin market.

The MGLS native token has a unique advantage that separates it from the usual hype-driven tokens – utility. It is the in-game currency and the governance token for Meme Moguls, an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) game where you can learn all there is to know about investing and building wealth.

You will enter a simulated investment world where you can improve your trading skills, learn investment strategies, and more. At the start, you will be given a simulated $100,000 portfolio. Afterward, you will engage in trades and challenges to convert virtual profits into actual cash returns.

This game will be driven by the MGLS token, which is now in Stage 2 of its presale and is worth just $0.0023. Global investors are gravitating towards this crypto ICO event as it has already provided early buyers a 21% ROI. Meme Moguls has raised over $599,400 so far. With such high demand, experts foresee the MGLS price reaching $0.19 in 2024 – a 100x ROI for all who buy it now.

This price prediction seems quite possible once you look at the industry it will enter (and revolutionize) – the meme industry. Statista projects this sector may reach $6.1B by 2025, and with its innovative features, Meme Moguls will stand out. This makes it one of the top altcoins at the moment.

Conclusion

While Helium and Sui have some exciting developments, they may face problems seeing noteworthy price growth due to their high market caps of $1.4B and $735M. This means they will need many new funds for their prices to surge. However, Meme Moguls will not have this problem as its market cap sits at $6.9M – making its growth easier and faster. Therefore, MGLS is the best crypto investment at the moment.

Meme Moguls and all cryptocurrencies are subject to significant price fluctuations and volatility. Investing in or holding Meme Moguls tokens carries substantial risks, including the potential for total loss. Past performance should not be considered indicative of future results.

