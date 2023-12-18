Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 18, 2023 – VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V:VRB) (FSE:NWNA) (OTC:VRBFF) (“VanadiumCorp” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for approval to close its non-brokered private placement financing (the “Financing”).

On receipt of final approval from the TSXV, the Company will issue 1,448,000 $0.10 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and 1,725,000 $0.08 non-flow-through units (the “NFT Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,800.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share of the Company and one (1) non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (the “FT Warrants”), with each FT Warrant exercisable to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.14 for two years from the date of issue.

Each NFT Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.12 for two years from the date of issue.

Subject to TSXV approval, cash finders’ fees in the amount of $11,840 will be paid; and 24,000 broker warrants, exercisable at $0.12 for 2 years, and 64,000 broker warrants, exercisable at $0.14 for 2 years, will be issued.

The Financing was effected with one (1) insider, subscribing for $64,800 or 648,000 FT Units, and that portion of the Financing is a “related party transaction” as such term is defined under MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.

Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and metallurgical testing on the Company’s wholly-owned mineral properties and general corporate purposes.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. seeks to produce a reliable stream of high-quality vanadium electrolytes for the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB). The Company’s initial manufacturing facility is based in Val-des-Sources, Québec. Stable, long-term access to vanadium feedstock for the production of electrolytes is assured, success-contingent on developing our wholly-owned vanadium-titanium-iron mineral deposits, including our flagship Lac Doré deposit near Chibougamau, Québec. The Company’s electrolyte plant will also be used to test the quality of future Lac Doré pilot plant outputs and to reprocess electrolytes.

