Reading Time: 2 minutes

Toronto, Ontario – February 13, 2024 – Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company“), (TSXV:VPT) (OTCVPTDF) announces changes to the Board of Directors.

With the recent appointment of Hugh MacNaught as Interim CEO and President, the composition of board committees has been adjusted as follows:.

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: Dr. George Adams (chair), Robert Hodgkinson, Hugh MacNaught

Compensation Committee: Fiona Fitzgerald, Randy Aucoin

Audit Committee: Robert Hodgkinson (chair), Randy AuCoin, George Adams,

Further, Dr. Alvira Macanovic has resigned as a director of the Company effective February 12, 2024. The Company thanks her for her service and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint’s VMS products are powered by its proprietary KBR technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all Ventripoint’s products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Robinson CFA

[email protected]

(416) 669-1001

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.