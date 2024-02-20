Reading Time: 4 minutes

Hamburg, Germany — TheNewswire — February 20, 2024 — Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company”), (TSXV:VPT); (OTC:VPTDF) is delighted to report its participation at the 53rd annual meeting of the German Society for Thoracic, Heart and Vascular Surgery. The event, held Feb. 19, was held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the German Society for Paediatric Cardiology and Congenital Heart Defects in Hamburg, Germany.

Ventripoint’s transformative technology, which uses a patented A.I. to convert inferior ultrasound images into MRI-grade analysis of the heart, was demonstrated by PD Dr Med. K.T. Laser, who actively uses Ventripoint in his clinical practice. You can see him in action here.

As a thought leader in paediatric cardiology, Dr. Laser is using the Ventripoint VMS+ to image patients at the HDZ NRW Heart and Diabetes Center in Germany. Dr. Laser’s has reported that Ventripoint is an effective diagnostic tool that allows enhanced echocardiograms of infants and adults to be available faster and at less cost than a cardiac MRI with equivalent volumetric results.

“This was an important forum for Ventripoint to showcase our innovative A.I. technology to the German cardiology community,” said Bart Hendriks, Ventripoint’s Strategic Partnerships Executive. “Our presence here allowed some of Europe’s top cardiologists and health institutions to learn about and work with our technology firsthand.”

Ventripoint’s technology is now being used in leading hospitals in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States. The Company is now focused on expanding the user base of VMS+ in hospitals and clinics worldwide.

“I want to thank both Dr. Laser and Bart for their efforts at this important joint conference,” said Ventripoint’s Interim CEO Hugh MacNaught, who also attended the meetings. “Ventripoint is emerging as a rapid, cost-effective alternative to traditional MRI cardiac imaging. It’s now indisputable that our technology enables caregivers to provide MRI-grade analysis from inferior ultrasounds to more patients, swiftly and affordably, with high accuracy.”

