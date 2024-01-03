Dr. Alvira Macanovic outlines the benefits of using AI to overcome sparse data and transform ultrasound images into MRI-quality heart images

Toronto, Ontario — January 3, 2024 —Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company“), (TSXV:VPT) (OTC:VPTDF), now bringing its AI-powered heart-scanning technology to the world’s hospitals, is delighted to release a comprehensive white paper, authored by Dr. Alvira Macanovic, the CEO and President of the company, Cristina Almeida, BScKin (Hons.), RDCS AE, PE (Clinical Applications Lead), and Desmond Hirson, MEng (Technology Advisor).

The white paper outlining the proven reliability of Ventripoint’s AI-powered technology to turn ultrasounds into MRI-quality images of the heart is being distributed to current and future partners. It has also been published by Canada Health Watch, a media platform covering advances in health care.

Dr. Macanovic’s white paper focuses on a long-standing challenge in cardiac ultrasound: how to achieve clear and accurate imaging of the heart, particularly the right ventricle (RV)? Traditional methods like two-dimensional echocardiography (2DE) have been limited in their ability to accurately measure chamber size and function due to imaging complexities.

Ventripoint’s AI technology augments sparse data from ultrasounds by tapping into a vast library of cardiac MRI images, resulting in MRI-quality images that previously were not reliably attainable.

“The purpose of our white paper is to indicate to cardiologists and hospital administrators that Ventripoint’s technology has solved this problem and is a reliable diagnostic tool transforming ultrasound scans into MRI-quality images of the heart,” said Dr. Macanovic. “We are not trying to replace MRIs, but we can augment patient and physicians’ access to heart scans at a fraction of the time and cost of an MRI, improving health outcomes as well as saving hospital and clinical resources.”

Central to this white paper is the VMS+ Knowledge-Based Reconstruction Algorithm, an AI-driven innovation advanced under the oversight of Dr. Macanovic, a Ph.D. who has focused on designing and developing medical devices, with nearly 20 years in medical technology commercialization.

With Ventripoint’s AI technology — now being commercialized and used in hospitals and clinics — only a small number of predefined anatomical points from ultrasound images are required to generate accurate heart measurements, offering precision on par with cardiac MRI (cMRI) scans.

This novel approach brings multiple advantages. It surpasses traditional imaging methods in accuracy and speed. With the VMS+ system, echo scans are cheaper and quicker than cMRI, enabling more widespread and routine cardiac monitoring, crucial for early detection and intervention in heart conditions.

The practical application of the VMS+ system, which is constantly being upgraded, has been validated through its consistent and reliable performance, making it a new tool for accurate diagnosis and treatment in cardiac care. This is especially significant in regions where advanced imaging technologies like cMRI are less accessible.

